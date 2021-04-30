Willett competes at golf regionals

Daily Light report

WACO — Waxahachie High School golfer Jud Willett competed recently at the Class 6A Region II golf tournament at Bear Ridge Golf Club.

Willett shot 79-85 for a total of 164 and tied for 47th place in a 96-player field.

When asked what he felt was special about the experience, he said, "There's a feeling of belonging to a more elite group of golfers. Everybody is there for one reason, to compete to play in the state tournament."

When asked what he took away from his experience of playing in the tournament, Jud stated, "It's important to slow down, think everything through, and make sure you're focused on what shot you're trying to hit."

With Willett being a sophomore, he has two more years to hone his skills to vie for competing in the state championship. He feels like he knows what he needs to improve upon to achieve that goal.

"Overall, it was a fun experience and I learned a lot from playing at a higher level than I've ever played before. I can't wait to go through the process of improving and hopefully getting all the way to the state tournament. I have a huge summer of high-level golf planned to get me going in that direction!”

At the District 11-6A tournament at The Links Course at Squaw Valley in Glen Rose last month, Willett earned first team all-district honors with rounds of 73-76 to qualify for the regional tournament.