WHS’ Willett qualifies for regionals

Daily Light report

GLEN ROSE — The Waxahachie Indians competed with two teams at the District 11-6A golf tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday at The Links Course at Squaw Valley.

Jud Willett earned first team all-district honors with rounds of 73-76. He will be advancing to the regional tournament to be played at Bear Ridge in Waco on April 19-20.

The top five, consisting of Willett, Joseph Celsur, Cameron Krawiec, Judd DeJong and Logan Smith, shot scores of 344-349 to place sixth in the team standings.

The second team finished eighth, shooting 442-381. The players on that team are Harrison Kester, Jackson Krawiec, Collin Armstrong and Gavin Phillips.

The Indian boys will have two graduating seniors, but the rest of the team consists only of freshmen and sophomores. The team is very young but is looking forward to getting older, more experienced, and becoming better players who expect to compete at the top of the district in years to come.

Meanwhile, the Waxahachie Lady Indians shot 388 the first day and improved 15 shots on day two for a 373 at the 11-6A girls’ tournament.

The first day saw junior Vanessa Garza shoot a personal-best tournament round of 43 on her first nine holes and then an awesome even par 36 on the last nine for a 79 as the Lady Indians shot 388.

Day 2 played in 20 degrees cooler weather and gusty winds, but the Lady Indians made up 15 shots. Leading the way was Garza with an 86, Meredith Hallett had a 93, Azzy Lozano 96, and Allison Heflin shot 98.

Garza finished in the top 10 and was named second-team all-district.