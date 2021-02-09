WHS golf teams compete in tourneys

Daily Light report

MARBLE FALLS — The Waxahachie Lady Indians opened the spring golf season by playing in the Marble Falls tournament last weekend.

Rain and lightning delay made Friday’s first day a nine-hole event. Vanessa Garza came out with a very impressive 38. Azzy Lozano fired a 45 and Sydney Rodriguez shot 47. On Saturday, Garza and Allison Heflin both shot 92’s for the Lady Indians in the final round.

Up next for the Lady Indians will be Squaw Valley at Glen Rose on Feb. 26-27.

Boys compete in SA

SAN ANTONIO — The Waxahachie Indians competed in the San Antonio Johnson’s Invitational at TPC San Antonio.

Leading the way for the Indians was Joseph Celsur with a score of 163 (80/83) for the two-day total. He placed 50th out of the 102 golfers.

The Indians finished in 19th place for the event.

Those who competed with Celsur were Harrison Kester, Cameron Krawiec, Jackson Krawiec and Gavin Phillips.

The Indians will also compete next at Squaw Valley Feb. 26-27.