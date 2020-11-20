WHS golfers compete in fall events

Daily Light report

GRAND PRAIRIE — The Waxahachie Lady Indians shot 375 on the first day at the Texas Two Step at Tangle Ridge last weekend.

Vanessa Garza and Allison Heflin led the way with nice rounds of 87 and 88. Meredith Hallett came in with a 99. Ava Workman, playing as a medalist, put in all together and shot a 94.

Day two saw the Lady Indians shoot a 383 in not breezy but very windy conditions. Garza played well and shot 90. Azzy Lozano knocked 12 strokes off her first day after she had broken her driver, and shot a 94 with Mrs. Gaylor's driver. Heflin shot 98 on Day 2.

This was the last varsity tournament for the fall season.

Boys 4th in Waco

WACO — The Waxahachie varsity boys competed in the Central Texas Shootout at Bear Ridge Golf Club last weekend. The weather was great on Friday but the winds hit on Saturday.

The Indian golf team shot 330-355 to place fourth over the weekend.

Jud Willett and Chris Hill both tied for fifth overall, with Willett shooting 79 and 80 each day and Hill carding 78 and 81. Other Indians who competed were Michael Davis (83-88), Logan Smith (90-106) and Cameron Krawiec (116-112).