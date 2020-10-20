Lady Indians compete on Cleburne links

CLEBURNE — The Waxahachie Lady Indians finished in fifth place at the Cleburne Golf Tournament this past weekend at Cleburne Golf Links.

The Lady Indians shot a team score of 384 on the first day of the tournament on Friday, and came back to card a 395 on Saturday.

Junior Vanessa Garza posted a career best on Friday with an 84. She finished 84-93 on the tournament. Allison Heflin shot 95-97 and Azzy Lozano shot 99-94.

The Lady Indians’ next action will be at Southern Oaks Golf Club in Burleson on Nov. 6-7.