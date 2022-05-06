Riepe steps down as head coach at Maypearl

Maypearl ISD will have a new head football coach and athletic director this fall following the resignation of Sam Riepe after four seasons.

But Riepe is staying close to home, as he will become the defensive coordinator at Life High School Waxahachie. Riepe’s wife, Kim, is the director of secondary leading and learning for Life Schools and has served the charter school system as a teacher and principal since 2008.

Maypearl ISD superintendent Ritchie Bowling was unavailable for comment on Wednesday, but a representative of the district confirmed that the job opening has been posted.

In four seasons as head coach, Riepe was able to elevate the Class 4A Division I Panthers into a playoff team each of his final two years. The Panthers were winless his first year, then improved to 3-7 in 2019.

The Panthers posted a 7-4 record in 2020 and finished 5-5 last fall, qualifying for the playoffs. In each of those seasons, however, Maypearl suffered a lopsided loss in the bi-district round to a very strong Malakoff team.

Riepe will join a Life Mustang program that has been rebuilding under head coach Micah Stanley, with seasons of 2-7 in 2020 and 1-9 in 2021. Redistricting helped the Mustangs some as they lost Midlothian Heritage and Brownwood from the District 5-4A (I) roster but gained China Spring, last season’s 16-0 Class 4A Division II state champion.

Riepe, a Maypearl High School 1997 graduate, was promoted in February 2018 to replace former head coach and AD Tal Sanders after his resignation. Before that, Riepe spent a year and a half on staff as MHS assistant principal, football defensive coordinator and head boys’ basketball coach.

Before returning to his alma mater in 2016, Riepe spent six years as a teacher and coach in Ferris ISD.

Riepe graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor’s of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and went on to earn his Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Stephen F. Austin University.

Maypearl is the second Ellis County high school to announce a football head coaching change this offseason.

Last week, Italy hired Lee Wilkins as its new head coach and athletic director. The Gladiators’ job came open in March when Craig Horn stepped down after four seasons and became the head coach and AD at Axtell, which is in Italy’s football district.