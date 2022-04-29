Italy hires Wilkins as head coach, AD

After a six-and-a-half-week search, the Italy Gladiators have found their new head football coach and athletic director.

At a special called meeting on Wednesday, the Italy ISD board of trustees, upon the recommendation of superintendent Rachel Kistner, approved the hiring of Rowlett co-defensive coordinator Lee Wilkins to lead the Gladiator athletic program.

Wilkins comes to southern Ellis County with 23 years of experience in education and coaching, including seven years as a head football coach at Princeton and Kemp with a 46-24 record.

“Coach Wilkins is the director and coach who can move our program forward in a way described by Italy ISD staff, parents and community,” the district said in a release. “He knows the importance of building and maintaining positive, encouraging and supportive relationships with students, staff, families and the community.

“He understands the need to be visible and the importance of honest, professional communication with everyone. He will model and expect a level of character and integrity that we all want for our students and our program, as well as our district and community.”

Wilkins’ first day on the job at Italy ISD will be Monday, May 2, the school said.

After spending two seasons as defensive coordinator at then-Class 4A Princeton, Wilkins was promoted to head coach when the former head coach, Stacey Dillard, moved to a full-time AD role. Wilkins piloted the Panthers for four seasons from 2013-2016 with playoff appearances each year and won 29 games, including the school’s first district championship in 37 years in 2013.

After spending a year at Class 6A Humble Kingwood as defensive coordinator, Wilkins returned to North Texas as head coach and AD at Kemp in 2018 and stayed for three seasons before resigning in January 2021.

Wilkins has been married to his wife Casey for 24 years. They have two children, Regan and Graci. Regan is in his first year of law school at SMU and Graci is a junior at Stephen F. Austin majoring in Speech Pathology.

Wilkins will be replacing former Italy head coach Craig Horn, who resigned March 11 and was named head coach and AD at district rival Axtell three days later.

Horn compiled a record of 31-15 with the Gladiators and made the playoffs all four seasons. Last fall, Italy won the District 8-2A (I) championship for the second year in a row and went three rounds deep in the Class 2A Division I playoffs, finishing 10-3.