Horn to ‘Horns: Italy coach hired at Axtell

After four seasons as head football coach and athletic director at Italy, Craig Horn will appear on the opposite sideline this fall.

The first Ellis County gridiron coaching move of the 2022 offseason was revealed on Friday by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football writer Matt Stepp, who announced that Horn had resigned as head coach and athletic director. On Monday night, Horn was hired as head coach and AD at Axtell High School.

Italy will continue to face Axtell in the new District 7-2A (I) following February’s University Interscholastic League district realignment. The Longhorns were a part of Italy’s district in each of Horn’s four years, with the Gladiators beating them soundly in three of four meetings.

Horn has a reputation as a program-builder, and will be facing quite a fixer-upper project in Axtell. Last fall, the Longhorns finished 2-8 and winless in district play for the third straight season, including a 61-6 loss to the Gladiators on Oct. 22.

Horn compiled a record of 31-15 with the Gladiators and made the playoffs all four seasons. This fall, Italy won the District 8-2A (I) championship for the second year in a row and went three rounds deep in the Class 2A Division I playoffs, finishing 10-3.

Horn was hired at Italy in June 2018 from among a total of nine finalists who were interviewed. Horn came to the Gladiators from Tenaha, where the year before, he coached the Tigers to a 15-1 season and reached the Class 2A Division II state championship game, falling to Muenster at AT&T Stadium, 27-20.

Horn also helped win a 4A state title in 2003 at La Marque, where he was an assistant coach from 2002 to 2006. He briefly held a position as head coach at Brady before taking the Tenaha job.

Horn has a 133-45 record as a head coach. His first head coaching job was at Itasca, where he compiled a 30-8 mark from 2007-2010, and from there he went to Hubbard, where he was 34-12 from 2011-2014.

Horn, 45, and his wife have seven sons, including two in ninth grade and one in elementary school. Three sons have graduated high school, and another will graduate in May.