WHS’ Reed named to all-state grid team

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Indians received an honor from the Texas Sports Writers Association this weekend as junior La’Markus Reed was named honorable mention all-state on the Class 6A team.

Reed finished the 2021 season with 126 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss. He also recorded three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one offensive touchdown.

At the end of the season, Reed was voted District 11-6A Defensive Most Valuable Player by the coaches in the district.

Reed’s performance on defense helped lead the Indians to a 6-5 overall record and a playoff berth for the second season in a row competing in the District of Doom.

The district will look much the same in Reed’s senior year this fall as the district membership loses Waco and Waco Midway, and picks up Mansfield Legacy and Dallas Skyline.

The Tribe will face Ennis in the 101st Battle of 287 in Week 1 on Aug. 26 at Lumpkins Stadium, looking to snap a three-season slide at the hands of the Lions. The Indians will also take on Arlington Lamar in Week 2 and Grand Prairie in Week 3, with home sites for those games to be determined.