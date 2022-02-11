5 from county added to TSWA all-state teams

Staff report

Five more football players from Ellis County schools have been named to all-state football teams as the Texas Sports Writers Association announced its Class 4A and 5A honorees this week.

Midlothian Heritage received two honors as senior defensive back Greg Johnson was named to the second team and senior defensive tackle Ben Eskins was honorable mention all-state.

Johnson will head to the U.S. Naval Academy following a season in which he earned District 5-4A (Division I) Defensive Player of the Year honors, as well as a spot on the Ellis County High School Sports Awards football defensive team.

Last fall, Johnson helped lead the Jaguars to an 8-win season and the second round of the playoffs. Johnson ended the year with a total of 110 tackles and was also valuable on offense and special teams, with four touchdowns, more than 600 all-purpose yards and three blocked kicks.

Eskins recorded 45 tackles (24 solo) with four sacks in 2021, and added a blocked punt for a touchdown and blocked another kick. Eskins was named to the all-district first team and to the Ellis County High School Sports Awards football defensive team as well.

In Class 5A, Red Oak tight end Jace Wyatt was named to the TSWA all-state third team. Wyatt, who signed last week with East Central University (Okla.), finished the year with 63 catches for 1,021 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ennis picked up two honorable mentions on the 5A all-state team. Senior Eric Gonzalez was named at linebacker, and freshman Gracen Harris was named at wide receiver.

Harris finished his first varsity season with 72 catches for 1,199 yards and 11 TDs. Gonzalez was the Lions’ leading tackler with 141 total stops along with two sacks, an interception, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.