Italy places 4 on TSWA all-state football

Daily Light report

Four football players from Italy High School have been named to the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state football team.

All four Gladiator honorees were selected to the third team, and all four are seniors. The quartet helped lead Italy to a 10-3 record, the District 8-2A (Division I) championship and the third round of the playoffs.

On offense, Omar De La Hoya, Italy, a 6-foot-1, 227-pound senior, was named at tackle, while for the All-Purpose position, running back Jaiden Barr, a 6-0, 220-pounder, was chosen.

Defensively, senior Julius Williams of Italy, a 6-1, 200-pounder, was chosen all-state on the defensive line, and Ty Cash, a 5-9, 145-pound senior, was picked at linebacker.

The Class 2A Coach of the Year is Daniel Boedeker of Shiner, and the 2A Offensive Player of the Year is Dalton Brooks of Shiner. The Defensive Player of the Year is Da’Marion Medlock of Mart.

The TSWA will release all-state football teams for other classifications the remainder of this week.