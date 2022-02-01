Lions honor team at postseason awards ceremony

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — The Ennis Lion Backers played host to the 2021 Ennis football program’s award ceremony last Thursday, Jan. 27, in the EHS auditorium. A good crowd was on hand to help honor the “Bi-District Champion” Ennis Lions varsity squad, that ended their season in late November after an outstanding season record of 11 wins and 1 loss.

Fortunately, the Lions enjoy quite a winning tradition, so it’s not unusual for them to win their 8-5A district, but this year they went on to defeat the Denison Yellow Jackets by a final score of 47-25, capturing the bi-district title. But as luck would have it, they ran up against the Mansfield Timberview Wolves two years in a row. This is the very same team who put them out of contention this year and also halted the Lions playoff run in 2020, as well.

However, while they have something in common with ALL playoff high school football teams in general, each squad is sorely disappointed when their season is cut short because of a loss in the playoffs. The only exceedingly happy team is the last one standing – the one that wins the FINAL GAME and becomes the Texas State Champions, like the Division II, 5-A Small School winners – which, this year, went to the very deserving South Oak Cliff Golden Bears.

The Ennis Lions receiving special awards at the recent event were:

EHS Academic Award: Logan Brown; Buster Callaway Coaches Award: Ethen Rodriguez; Wide Receiver of the Year: Gracen Harris (9th grader); Offensive Linemen of the Year (2): Patlan Mendez and Cody Jurcik; Gary Campbell Running Back of the Year: Dee Johnson (who broke an all-time game record this season with 305 rushing yards in one game and also 3 scored touchdowns in the same game);

Defensive Linemen of the Year (2): Lazarus Becks and Octavius Johnson; Defensive Back of the Year: Jace Berry; Special Teams Player of the Year: Ashton Ehly; Defensive MVP: Edgar Gabriola; Offensive MVP: T.T. Cox; Shawn Mathis Memorial Award: Julian Castillo; Sammy McBrierty Memorial Award: Devion Beasley; Senior Lion Heart Award: Carlos Jiron; Black Flag Award: .T.J. Johnson; Rum Miller American Legion Award: QB – Jackson Gilkey; Jack Lummus “Fighting Heart” Award: Eric Gonzalez.

The 2021 Lions coaching staff was led by Head Coach Sam Harrell, and his assistants: Chase Willingham, Zach Clark, Steven Moreno, Hank Hollywood, Jah’Shawn Johnson, Jake Smith, Paul Willingham, Steven Marrow, Terrell Harris, Tyrone Roberts, Brent Falls, Ron Horodnyckye, and Micah Fletcher.

Also introduced and honored were the Athletic Trainers – Eric Rider and Kyanna Espinoza, as well as their assistant student trainees.

The varsity cheerleaders were also recognized by their Sponsor Jamie Regas.

The invocation was delivered by Athletic Director Don Drake.

The Master of Ceremony was Lion Backers President – Jeff Irish. He introduced his 2021-2022 Officers: Gary Fincher – Past President; Dr. Alexander Weir – Vice-President; Sheri Payne – Treasurer; Tess Irish – Secretary; and Lindy Fincher – Reporter.