Indians notch 3 top awards on all-11-6A

After a winning season and a second-straight playoff trip while competing in a District of Doom that includes state finalist Duncanville, the Waxahachie Indians enjoyed a large share of District 11-6A football accolades that were announced this week.

The Indians picked up three superlative honors and 19 total on the 11-6A all-district team. The announcement was held until after Duncanville played in the 6A Division I championship game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, losing 17-10 to Galena Park North Shore.

WHS junior linebacker La'Markus Reed was voted Co- Defensive MVP by the coaches in the district. Reed had 126 tackles on the season, including 11 tackles for loss and three sacks. Reed also forced two fumbles and recovered two, and added an offensive touchdown as well.

Senior wide receiver / tight end Joe Lankford was selected as Co-Utility Player of the Year in the district. Lankford, who signed last week with the University of Northern Colorado, had 19 receptions for 308 yards and four touchdowns.

Sophomore defensive end Jermy Jackson was named Co-Newcomer of the Year following a sensational varsity debut season. Jackson had 60 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The Tribe picked up four first-team selections on defense, four on offense and one on special teams.

Senior defensive tackle Demarcus Becks, senior defensive end Brendan White, senior defensive back Jaelyn Davis-Robinson and junior cornerback Calvin Simpson all were chosen on defense.

On offense, junior running back Iverson Young, junior wide receiver Keith Abney, junior tackle Devionte Fuller and senior guard Justin Cuellar all made the first team. Junior kicker and punter Jesse Garfias was chosen first-team all-District 11-6A as well.

Named as second-team all-district performers on offense were junior quarterback Roderick Hartsfield Jr., junior running back Jayden Becks, junior guard Jaxen Robinson and senior center Ryan Deleon. Second-team defensive honors went to senior defensive tackle Rolando Sierra, junior linebacker Corey King and junior defensive back RJ Hannah.