HHS moves to 5A in 2022; little else changes in county

The only real change directly affecting Ellis County coming from the University Interscholastic League’s announcement of classification cutoffs on Wednesday was one that has been expected for months.

Midlothian Heritage High School’s expansion is underway and an attendance zone boundary change was approved by the Midlothian ISD board of trustees this past year, boosting the school’s projected enrollment well into Class 5A. The UIL made it more or less official on Wednesday.

Heritage submitted an enrollment of 1,512 students to the UIL on Oct. 29, which was “Snapshot Day” across the state, and will join Ennis High School (1,712) in Class 5A Division II football, although districts won’t be announced until February.

Midlothian High, at 1,954 students, will remain in Class 5A Division I for football but will be paired with Heritage in all other sports, marking the beginning of a crosstown rivalry. For football, MHS will join Red Oak (2,034.5) in 5A D-I.

Other than that, no changes were made in classifications or divisions locally. Waxahachie High School will remain in Class 6A at 2,832.5 students enrolled.

Life Waxahachie (990) stays in 4A D-I and Ferris (798) in 4A D-II. In Class 3A, Maypearl (376) was flirting with the divisional cutoff but stayed 14 over the dividing line and will stay in 3A D-I, while Palmer (341) came in 19 students under the line and will remain in 3A D-II.

In Class 2A, Italy (209) will stay right in the middle of 2A D-I. Avalon (83) and Milford (74) will stand pat in Class 1A (six-man) Division I.

However, some fellow members of districts in the area will be on the move, and this carries significant implications for a few Ellis County teams even before the UIL starts to stick push pins into a map.

Waco High, a colleague of WHS in District 11-6A, will drop to 5A D-I with an enrollment of 2,078; while Mansfield ISD, which has been paired with the Indians the last two realignment cycles, will have three 6A members in Mansfield High, Lake Ridge and Legacy. The UIL could keep this district intact, but the three-school MISD grouping could make it attractive for being sent in a different direction.

Mansfield Summit and Mansfield Timberview will trade places, with Summit dropping to 5A D-II and Timberview jumping to 5A D-I. Colleyville Heritage will drop to 5A D-II, and as previously mentioned, Mansfield Legacy will move up to 6A.

To the east, Ennis’ current District 8-5A (D-II) will essentially be blown up. Royse City and North Forney will both vault to 6A, skipping 5A D-I altogether; and Forney will move up to 5A D-I. Sulphur Springs, which was winless in football this season, will drop to 4A D-I.

Other noteworthy moves across North Texas include Highland Park to Class 6A; 10-time state champion Aledo to 5A D-I; longtime 4A powers Argyle and Melissa to 5A D-II; eight-time state champion Celina to 4A D-I; and defending 3A D-II state champion Gunter to Division I.

The UIL’s announcement of new football and basketball districts is expected to take place on Feb. 1.

_____

UIL conference cutoffs

University Interscholastic League reclassification and realignment conference cutoff numbers for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years:

6A — 2225 and above

5A — 1300 – 2224

4A — 545 – 1299

3A — 250 – 544

2A — 105 – 249

1A — 104.9 and below

1A – 5A football Division I and Division II numbers

5A Division I —1925 – 2224

5A Division II — 1300 – 1924

4A Division I — 880 – 1299

4A Division II — 545 – 879

3A Division I — 360 – 544

3A Division II — 250 – 359

2A Division I —164.5 – 249

2A Division II —105 – 164.4

1A Division I — 59.5 – 104.9

1A Division II — 59.4 and below

Source: University Interscholastic League