No. 4 Crawford rallies late to oust Italy

Daily Light report

ALVARADO — The Italy Gladiators were able to keep undefeated Crawford in check for three quarters on Friday afternoon.

The Class 2A Division I No. 4-ranked Pirates, though, found the end zone twice in the final period while the Gladiators came up short on attempts to answer, and the Glads’ year came to an end, 20-13, in the Region II semifinals at Charles Head Stadium.

The Gladiators finish at 10-3 overall after another district championship season, making their deepest advance in the playoffs since 2012. Italy suffered five turnovers in Friday’s game, on three interceptions and two fumbles.

Crawford’s Ethan Althoff completed a 30-yard pass to Trey Dobie for a touchdown to tie the game with about nine minutes left. About four minutes later, Colt Murphree ran it in from the 5 to give the Pirates the lead with 5:33 on the clock.

The Gladiators threatened to answer, but lost the ball on a fumbled snap at the Crawford 4-yard line with under three minutes remaining. Italy got it back one final time on a Pirate punt and moved as close as the Crawford 17 as time ran out.

Crawford (13-0) advanced to take on District 8-2A member Marlin on Friday at 7 p.m. at Belton’s Tiger Field in the 2A Division I state quarterfinals.

After a scoreless first quarter in which each team turned the ball over, the Pirates struck first after a interception deep in Italy territory. Althoff completed an 11-yard pass to Dobie for a 6-0 initial Crawford advantage. A 2-point conversion attempt failed.

But with less than a minute to go before halftime, Italy’s Jayden Saxon completed a 29-yard pass to Dredrick Owens for a TD and the PAT was good, and the Gladiators led by a point at intermission.

Late in the third quarter, Saxon capped an 89-yard drive — highlighted by a run of 32 yards by Jaiden Barr — with a 1-yard sneak to make it 13-7 in favor of the Glads.