Football roundup: Panthers hold off Brewer in bi-district

Daily Light report

WHITE SETTLEMENT — For a team that relies heavily on the triple-option run attack, the Midlothian Panthers unleashed their secret weapon on Friday night — not once, but twice.

Moments after throwing a touchdown pass to Xavionte Jackson for the lead, quarterback Chad Ragle found Bryant Wesco for a 4-yard touchdown with 6:07 left in the fourth quarter, and the Panthers held on for a 21-17 victory over Fort Worth Brewer in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Division I playoffs at Brewer Stadium.

The Panthers (7-4) atoned for their 23-20 season-opening loss at Brewer.

The Panthers advance to the area round for only the fifth time in school history, and will face Lubbock Coronado on Friday at 7 p.m. at Abilene Wylie’s Hugh Sandifer Stadium. MHS will be the home team. Coronado (also 7-4) routed El Paso Bel Air last Thursday, 67-7.

Ragle finished with 62 passing yards. Jordan Richburg rushed for 122 yards for the Panthers, and De’ago Benson added 48 yards and a TD on the ground.

Benson scored from 12 yards out to put MHS on 7-0 early in the first quarter on the way to a halftime score of 7-3. After a scoreless third quarter, the pace picked up considerably in the fourth.

With 10:20 remaining, Bears quarterback Jaylen Spriggs completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Keiran Patrick-Daniels for the first Brewer lead of the night. But less than a minute later, the Panthers took the lead back on Ragle’s 58-yard pass play to Jackson.

Spriggs hit Daniels on a 66-yard pass play at the 8:08 mark to give Brewer the upper hand, 17-14. But Richburg’s 54-yard romp to the Brewer 4-yard line led to Ragle’s toss to Wesco on third-and-goal, and with just over six minutes to go, MHS led again.

There was still lots of time remaining, and the Bears moved across midfield to the Panthers’ 37. But Spriggs threw two incomplete passes, and the Panthers got the ball on downs with 2:40 to go. MHS converted a fourth-and-1 as Ragle kept for 5 yards, and his next play was a kneel-down as the Panthers ran out the clock.

Brewer (8-3) was led by Montrail Cushionberry, who rushed for 108 yards. Spriggs threw for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns, both to Patrick-Daniels for 91 yards total.

4A Division II

Sunnyvale 41, Ferris 27

MESQUITE — The Ferris Yellowjackets kept it close for three quarters before Sunnyvale stomped on the accelerator late for a 41-27 win on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

Darrick Willis totaled 157 rushing yards on 25 carries for the Jackets, including a 61-yard run in the third quarter. Tommy Dixson passed for 147 yards and a touchdown, Kayden Barnes rushed for a score, and Tyriek Griffen and Wyatt Toomey each caught a TD pass.

The Yellowjackets ended the season at 5-6 overall, their first season under head coach Steven Greek.

Landry Laird caught nine passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns to help lead Sunnyvale (6-5). Laird had a 54-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Then he added touchdown catches of 26, 49, and 45 yards, respectively, in the second half.

The Raiders finished with 519 total yards of offense on the night, including 222 rushing yards. Evan Johnson led their run game, racking up 122 yards on 12 carries.

Sunnyvale (6-5) will take on undefeated Van at 7 p.m. on Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall.

3A Division I

Malakoff 59, Maypearl 0

HEWITT — For the second year in a row, a strong Malakoff Tigers squad smothered Maypearl as the Panthers ended their year with a 59-0 loss on Friday night at Midway High School’s Panther Stadium.

Maypearl ends its season at 5-5, but can take solace in shaving 17 points off last year’s margin against Malakoff. The 3A Division I No. 10-ranked Tigers beat the Panthers in last year’s bi-district matchup, 83-7.

The Tigers blew the game open in the second quarter by scoring 31 points, including a pick-six by Chauncey Hogg, to lead 38-0 at intermission.

Malakoff (8-3) advanced to the area round and will take on the Pottsboro Cardinals on Thursday night in Sulphur Springs.

1A Division I

Abbott 68, Avalon 22

AVALON — The host Eagles put up a fight against heavily-favored Abbott, but the 1A Division I No 5-ranked Panthers rolled to a 68-22 mercy-rule win on Friday night in a Class 1A Division I bi-district contest.

The two teams had played in the season-opener at Abbott on Aug. 27, with the Panthers winning, 52-6.

Avalon (6-5) kept the game within reach for a quarter as the margin was 24-14, but Abbott pulled away in the second frame, taking a 60-22 halftime lead. The game ended on the 45-point rule in the third quarter.

The Panthers (11-0) will take on Newcastle in the Region III semifinals on Friday night in Granbury.

TAPPS 6M Division II

Marble Falls Faith 48, OCS 0

MARBLE FALLS — Ovilla Christian’s second consecutive playoff appearance was short-lived on Saturday afternoon as Marble Falls Faith Christian took a 48-0 shutout win in the bi-district round of the TAPPS six-man Division II playoffs.

The game ended at the half on the 45-point rule as the Eagles (6-5) only managed 35 total offensive yards.

Marble Falls Faith (10-0) will travel to Leander to face Bryan Allen Academy for the area round.