OCS stays largely put in TAPPS realignment

It won’t be official until next week, but Ovilla Christian School learned recently where it will be headed in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools 2022-2024 realignment.

TAPPS announced preliminary alignments in all of its team and individual sports. Barring any appeals that the private-school governing body will hear on Nov. 17, the Eagles will remain in six-man Division II in football.

OCS will keep Plano Coram Deo, McKinney Cornerstone and Kennedale Fellowship, which canceled its 2021 season, as district rivals while adding Dallas Lakehill, Dallas Lutheran, Lucas Christian and Wylie Prep starting in the fall of 2022. Waco Live Oak moves to District 3, Rockwall Heritage will drop to six-man Division III and Waco Vanguard will make the jump to six-man Division I.

The Eagles will travel to Marble Falls to take on Faith Academy in the bi-district round of the TAPPS six-man Division II playoffs on Saturday at 4 p.m.

In other sports, OCS will remain in Class 2A. The Lady Eagles’ volleyball team, which has won three straight TAPPS 2A championships and is currently in pursuit of a fourth, will be in a five-team District 2 along with Fort Worth Bethesda, Watauga Harvest, Muenster Sacred Heart and Irving Highlands. Those schools will join OCS in girls’ basketball, but boys’ basketball will add Dallas Alcuin and Dallas International to the district lineup.

TAPPS softball will feature a four-division lineup staring in the spring of 2023, with OCS competing in Division IV District 1 against schools from Amarillo and Lubbock as well as from Fort Worth. Kennedale, Weatherford and Sherman. Baseball will consist of five divisions, with the Eagles competing in Division V District 1.