Mindset changes for WHS in second trip to Temple

The Waxahachie Indians football team that boards the bus and heads to Temple on Friday night will be a totally different team from the one that last December slinked back home with a 38-0 hide-tanning at the hands of the Wildcats.

The competitiveness of the Indians, under first-year head coach Shane Tolleson, has taken a major leap. Three of their four losses are by one point (in overtime), four points, and six points. In the one decisive loss against nationally-ranked Duncanville, the Indians stood toe-to-toe for a full half and held the Panthers to a district-schedule-low point total.

So while it might be déjà vu all over again for some, the Tribe (6-4) appear on much more solid footing as they travel to Wildcat Stadium for the second time in 11 months for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs.

The University Interscholastic League last year staggered football schedules because of COVID-19, pushing back the start of Class 5A and 6A football by five weeks. The Indians entered last December on a four-game roll, but were brought up short twice inside the 10-yard line at Temple on chances that would have changed the game’s complexion had they been able to capitalize.

With a sense of normalcy somewhat restored and with Tolleson taking over the program’s reins in January, the Indians head south with a much-improved mindset.

The Indians continue to be a ground-oriented offense with Jayden Becks, Iverson Young and quarterback Roderick Hartsfield Jr. — all juniors — leading the way. But about a third of the calls have been pass plays, and Hartsfield has found a connection with junior wide receiver Keith Abney II and senior tight end Joseph Lankford, each of whom has caught two touchdown passes. Abney had 113 yards on three catches last Thursday against DeSoto.

The Indians had a chance to flip the seeds and win home field for the first round by beating Cedar Hill in October. But the Longhorns scored the game-winning touchdown with just over a minute left to edge the Indians, 14-10, and gain the upper hand.

Instead of a WHS home playoff game this weekend, Lumpkins Stadium will be hosting a Class 4A Division II neutral-site matchup on Thursday night between Glen Rose and Nevada Community.

WHS will seek its first win over Temple in school history, although the Tribe hadn’t played the Wildcats since 1950 before last season.

Defense continues to be the Tribe’s calling card, with the front seven running like a finely-tuned motor. That “D” will be tested by a Temple offense that has reeled off eight straight victories after an 0-2 start.

The Wildcats rolled to a 77-12 rout of Copperas Cove last week, closing out a second-straight perfect District 12-6A run by racking up more than 500 offensive yards. Senior running back Samari Howard finished with four touchdowns for Temple, setting new school career records for points scored and touchdowns. The Tem-Cats led 21-0 at the end of one quarter and 56-0 at halftime, running just 23 offensive plays in the first half.

Wildcats quarterback Reese Rumfield was a perfect 6-of-6 through the air for 178 yards and two TDs, adding a 25-yard touchdown run.

Last year, the Indians lost games to Ennis and Temple by identical 38-0 scores. This fall in the 100th Battle of 287, the Tribe took Ennis to overtime and only lost on a 2-point conversion gamble. That outcome is something that Hachie fans might be able to hang their hats on.