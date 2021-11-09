Lions dominate ‘Cana in district finale

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — Last Friday, Nov. 5, was ideal for a fall football game at Lion Memorial Stadium, as the Tigers from Corsicana made the short drive up I-45 in hopes of dealing the hometown Lions a sour note to end the season on.

However, Ennis won the game before their high-powered offense had even made its first appearance on the gridiron, as their special teams and defensive unit put up 2 touchdowns early en route to a 48-0 spanking of the visitors.

Ennis won the opening coin toss and elected to defer their choice until the second half. Corsicana took the opening kick and was only able to muster 9 yards and were forced to punt. Ashton Ehly took the kick and did not stop running until he found himself in the south end zone after scampering 63 yards. Kicker Eric Acosta added the point after making the score 7-0 in favor of the home team.

The Tigers received the following kick and after almost giving the ball back to the Lions by way of a fumble, Corsicana ran only 2 plays with the second one being picked off by junior DB Jace Berry, and he returned it 21 yards to pay dirt. Acosta’s second PAT was true and the Lions led 14-0.

After an exchange of possessions, the Ennis defense forced another punt, and this time Ehly returned the ball 12 yards and set the offense up on the Ennis 24-yard line. After a 20-play drive that covered 85 yards altogether, senior running back Devion Beasley scooted in from 6 yards out and Acosta added the extra point to make it 21-0.

The Tigers offense continued to be stuck in neutral and they had to punt again, setting Ennis up at the Lions 36. This time it took quarterback Jackson Gilkey and his merry band of marauders 11 plays to inflate the score as Beasley this time hammered it into the end zone from 5 yards untouched – as the Tigers only got a roll block that took out a sideline photographer. Acosta continued to be perfect on the night as the score sat at 28-0 at halftime.

The Lions received the second half kick-off and drove 64 yards in 10 plays with Gilkey taking it in from 6 yards out. Then Lions multi-purpose defensive back Beasley intercepted a pass and returned it 10 yards. Following, Gilkey hit senior Skylan Simmons from 6 yards out, and with Acosta’s kick, the score swelled to 41-0 for the Lions.

Another try and another punt from the Tigers, allowed Ennis to close out the scoring for the evening, as Gilkey hooked up with Simmons again, this time from 59 yards out. The extra point was added once again by Acosta to bring the final score to 48-0.

The ‘Cana Tigers were paced by QB Jamarion Lewis with 7 of 19 for 53 yards and 2 interceptions. Anthony Young rushed for 98 yards on 18 carries and WR Jabril Douglas pulled in 2 receptions for 18 yards. The Tigers season ended with 6 wins and 4 losses.

Gilkey had his most complete game of the year as he went 19 out of 21 for 293 yards and 2 touchdowns. Senior running back Dee Johnson followed up his record setting game last week with 14 carries for 141 yards, Gilkey had 7 rushing tries for 18 yards and a touchdown, and Beasley had 2 attempts for 11 yards with 2 TDs. Simmons had a break-out game with being targeted 6 times and having 6 receptions for 158 yards and 2 successful trips into the end zone. Freshman WR Gracen Harris also pitched in with 6 catches for 65 yards.

The Lions end the first part of the season with a spotless 10-0 record, having out-scored their competition by total points of 521 to 170. Ennis will now move into the best part of the season, as the playoffs will start on Friday against the Yellow Jackets from Denison (7-3 overall and 5-3 in district). The game will be played at Lion Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m.