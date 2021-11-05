Tribe upset bid falls short against DeSoto

Daily Light report

Hafltime scores in two locations were looking promising for the Waxahachie Indians on Thursday night. The Indians were leading the DeSoto Eagles by a point, and Cedar Hill was trailing Mansfield High by a field goal.

For a scant instant, it seemed possible the Indians could avoid another long trip to Temple.

But that wasn’t to be, as DeSoto mounted a goal-line stand to deny the Indians in the final minute in a 31-25 final at Lumpkins Stadium. Moments before, the Cedar Hill game went final, 20-10 in favor of the Longhorns, locking in all four playoff seeds.

The Indians (6-4, 4-3) find themselves where they were last year, heading south down Interstate 35 next Friday night in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs. But unlike last season, the Tribe find themselves on firmer footing under new head coach Shane Tolleson, as three of their four losses are by a touchdown or less.

DeSoto’s seeding was set last week, and the Eagles (8-2, 6-1) will face Killeen Harker Heights next week in Waco to open 6A Division I play.

Junior quarterback Roderick Hartsfield Jr. completed 13 of 26 pass attempts for 229 yards, including 119 yards to Keith Abney II on just three catches and a touchdown toss to Iverson Young that opened the scoring. Hartsfield added 42 yards and Young 36 yards on the ground. Jayden Becks managed just 20 yards rushing but scored two touchdowns.

Both teams played turnover-free football. Two-way star Abney came close to making a second-quarter interception, but the ball was ruled incomplete.

Trailing 31-18 in the fourth quarter, the Indians took advantage of a fumbled punt snap resulting in a 11-yard loss and a short field as Becks scored on a 3-yard run with 5:12 left in the game. The defense forced a punt, and WHS took over on its own 12.

The Tribe went the length of the field and Hartsfield’s 34-yard pass to Abney set up first-and-goal at the DeSoto 4-yard line. But three runs netted just one yard, and Hartsfield’s fourth-down pass into the end zone was incomplete with 33 ticks left.

Jaden Trawick rushed for 85 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles, who suspended four key starters before the game because of a violation of team rules, Eagles head coach Claude Mathis said before the game. Chris Henley Jr. carried 29 times for 121 yards and a TD.

A hot start gave Waxahachie an early 18-7 lead. After an exchange of punts to start the game, Hartsfield hit Young for the game’s first score, and Abney, the holder, ran in the 2-point conversion on a fake for an 8-0 lead at the 8:03 mark.

The Eagles answered with a 6-yard Henley run to close to within 8-7, but a 64-yard strike from Hartsfield to Abney set up a Becks 1-yard plunge. After another stop by the Indian defense, Jesse Garfias booted a 30-yard field goal for an 18-7 advantage with 8:32 left in the second quarter.

DeSoto settled for a 34-yard Angel Diaz field goal, then the Eagles got a stop and drove for a touchdown with exactly a minute to go in the half on Trawick’s 13-yard run to close to within a point at intermission.

Entering the second half with some momentum, the Eagles overcame a gaffe on the opening kickoff to drive 89 yards for the go-ahead score on a Trawick 2-yard run, their first lead of the night. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Trawick made it 31-18 with his third and final scoring run of the night from the 16.