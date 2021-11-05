Schools' 'snapshot' numbers trickle in

What does the future realignment picture look like for Ellis County teams? For local schools, what happens inside school districts and outside county boundaries will dictate changes a great deal.

The first of what has in recent years become a “Texas three-step” took place on Oct. 29 with “Snapshot Day.” That is the date that all University Interscholastic League members reported enrollment figures for each high school for the 2022-2024 realignment.

The other two steps involve announcement of classification cutoff numbers in December, followed by the release of new football and basketball districts in early February.

All eyes are on Midlothian ISD, where the district recently redrew attendance boundaries to equalize both Midlothian and Heritage High Schools. Midlothian High School reported an enrollment of 1,957 students in grades 9-12 and Heritage High School, which is undergoing an expansion, reported 1,512, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

MHS is currently a member of Class 5A and HHS a member of 4A. Each is presently classified as Division I in their respective classes.

MISD superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey recently shared some thoughts on the possibility that the two MISD schools will finally play each other in 2022.

“We believe that Midlothian High School and Midlothian Heritage High School will be in the same district,” said Fey, who is a former coach. “Which means we’ll have a great Friday night next year. It should be fun, it should be exciting, (but) it shouldn’t be rival-like.”

In football, it’s likely that MHS will be placed in 5A Division I and HHS in 5A Division II, but both are guaranteed to be placed in the same district for all other sports starting in 2022.

Waxahachie High School is already a member of Class 6A and its programs are finally adjusting after two cycles in Texas’ highest classification with playoff qualifications in numerous sports, especially in football, and postseason success in other sports.

The Indians reported to the TEA a district enrollment of 2,797 students. The only thing to watch will be which teams will join WHS in the February realignment.

Core south Dallas County schools DeSoto, Duncanville and Cedar Hill, and Mansfield ISD 6A members MHS, Lake Ridge and Legacy are likely to stick with WHS because of their proximity. This creates a scenario where either one school is added, or one likely member is out and two schools join.

In 2018-2020, Duncanville was out and the Grand Prairie ISD schools were in from the north. At present, the added schools are Waco High and Waco Midway from the south.

A “bulge” of students currently in grades 7-10 is passing through WISD and will be matriculating through the high school grades in the next couple of years, boosting the WHS numbers.

Elsewhere in Ellis County, no other high schools are expected to change classifications. The only remote possibility of a division change is for 3A Division I Maypearl, which reported an enrollment of 374 students.

The last dividing line between 3A divisions was at 349.5 students in the 2020 realignment, and this is expected to rise as general population growth in Texas accelerates. Whether the increase is enough to catch the Panthers, though, remains to be seen.

Palmer, a member of 3A Division II in football, is creeping toward that dividing line but is expected to stay below it. Class 2A Italy, which turned in a number of 209 on Snapshot Day, should remain comfortably below the 2A-3A cutoff, which was at 230 last time and is expected to rise.

The UIL makes available to member schools a formula that could be advantageous, where schools can take the grades 9-12 enrollment and 9-11 enrollment and average them for submission. This presents a chance for schools to somewhat lessen the impact of a senior class on a reclassification that happens after they are long gone.

Ellis County Snapshot Day numbers

Enrollment numbers submitted to the University Interscholastic League as of Oct. 29 for the upcoming 2022-2024 UIL reclassification and realignment: (Source: Dave Campbell’s Texas Football)

Waxahachie 2,797

Midlothian 1,954

Red Oak n/a

Mid. Heritage 1,512

Ennis. n/a

Life Waxahachie 990

Ferris. 798

Maypearl 374

Palmer 341

Italy 209

Avalon n/a

Milford n/a