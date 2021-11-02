WHS punches playoff ticket with easy win

Daily Light report

WACO — It was a formality in the end, but the Waxahachie Indians are now officially headed back to the Class 6A Division II football playoffs.

The Indians needed either a victory over the winless Waco Lions at Waco ISD Stadium or a loss by Mansfield to Duncanville on Friday night. As it turned out, both happened, and Hachie Nation can now mark calendars for football in Week 12.

Jayden Becks ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Roderick Hartsfield Jr. passed for two more as the Indians (6-3, 4-2) clinched a playoff spot with a 41-12 victory over Waco in a District 11-6A matchup.

The Indians appear set for the No. 2 seed in the 6A Division II bracket and a return trip to Temple (7-2, 6-0 District 12-6A) for the bi-district round. Last year, WHS traveled to Temple for its first-ever Class 6A postseason appearance and were sent home with a 38-0 loss.

However, it’s still within the realm of possibility that the Indians could take the No. 1 seed with an upset of DeSoto at Lumpkins Stadium and a Mansfield upset of Cedar Hill on Thursday. WHS and Cedar Hill are presently tied for third place, but the Longhorns own the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of its 14-10 come-from-behind win on Oct. 8.

On Friday, Becks scored on a pair of one-yard first-period plunges, then scampered 47 yards for a third-quarter score. A junior, Becks finished with 147 yards rushing on 27 carries, and was a workhorse in the first half when he had 24 attempts for 90 yards.

Hartsfield, also a junior, tossed a 31-yard aerial strike to Joseph Lankford in the second quarter, and connected with Jermaine Jones Jr. on an 18-yard TD pass in the third stanza. Hartsfield finished with 181 passing yards, completing 14 of 17 attempts.

Waxahachie dominated the first half: 14-1 in first downs, 44-16 in offensive plays, 269-22 yards total offense.

Becks opened the scoring with a one-yard plunge, than added another short run later in the opening quarter for a 14-0 lead. In the second quarter, Hartsfield and Lankford connected giving the Indians a 21-0 halftime lead.

The lead grew to 41-0 after three quarters as Hartsfield threw to Jones, Becks broke his long scoring run and La’Markus Reed, a star defender by trade, joined the party with a 5-yard TD jaunt one play after a fumble recovery.

The Lions (0-9, 0-6) averted a shutout against WHS reserves. Lamarcus McDonald scored on a 4-yard keeper, then passed to Braylen Martinez from 12 yards out to round out the scoring.

The Indians will say farewell to Lumpkins Stadium for the 2021 regular season with a Thursday night game against the DeSoto Eagles, who are also playoff-bound. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.