Ennis rolls to district title for 29th time

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ROYSE CITY — The Ennis Lions made the 70 mile trek to Royse City last Friday evening, October 29, to take on the host Bulldogs in a game that would decide the district championship of 8-5A (Division II) for this year.

The much-hyped contest did not start out the way Ennis might have wanted, but it ended the way the Lions knew it would – with Ennis rolling to a 48-20 victory and clinching their 7th of the last 9 district titles and the 29th in school history.

The Lions opened the game with an uncharacteristic 3 fumbles, all of which were recovered by the Bulldogs. Royse City could only get 6 points from the Lion miscues, and that more than anything, sealed the Dogs’ fate for the night.

The Lions got their feet under them when junior quarterback Jackson Gilkey hit receiver T.T. Cox with a 52-yard bomb, and after the PAT by Allen Hernandez, Ennis led 7 to 6 into the second quarter.

Royse City had put 65 points on the board last week against Crandall, but their defense had given up 63 points, and 717 total offense in the same game.

In the second quarter, the E-town crowd started seeing a Royse City offense that could not move the ball against a top-tier defense and their own defense that could not stop anything. Ennis started putting some distance on the scoreboard when the Lions drove 69 yards in 10 plays, and senior running back Devion Beasley bulldozed his way into the end zone from the 6 – and again, Hernandez added the extra point to make it 14-6.

Ennis held the Dogs after the ensuing kick off and forced them to punt, so the Lions took over as they marched 73 yards down the field to cash in for 6 more points. Ennis moved methodically down the field once again, and Beasley added his second TD of the night, from 6 yards out, just like before. This time, the extra point was blocked, but the damage was done, and now it was 20-7 going into halftime.

The tandem of the two Ennis kickers (Hernandez and Acosta) had not missed an extra point or field goal the entire season to that point.

The Bulldogs came out to start the third quarter with a 48-yard kick return by Erik Spring, and then could not move the ball another foot and were forced to try a field goal that was not good. The Lions then took over and proceeded 75 yards with a statement-making drive that Dee Johnson ended with a 4-yard scamper. The PAT was good by Acosta to make the score 27-6.

Royse City got on the board after a 9 play, 77 yard drive, as Spring burrowed his way into the end zone from 1 yard out to make the score 27-13.

Neither team was able to move on their next possessions, and after the Dogs were forced to punt, Ennis set up shop on its own 23-yard line. It took one play from Dee Johnson to cover the 77 yards need to keep the score mounting.. After the Acosta kick, it was now 34-13, and that is the way the third period ended.

Ennis opened the final stanza from their own 7 yard line, and they took their methodical time as they moved those 93 yards in 14 plays. Beasley rooted in from 1 yard out for his third TD of the evening, and Acosta’s kick was good, Ennis 41-13.

Those few Royse City fans that were left on the home side had one more time to cheer, as the Dogs put together a 10-play, 76-yard drive to make the score 41-20. The Lions closed out the game when Johnson strutted into the end zone from 24 yards to make the final score 48 to 20.

Ennis had 654 yards of total offense, with Gilkey going 13 of 23 for 197 yards and 1 TD. Senior RB Johnson set an Ennis High School single-game rushing mark with 24 carries and 302 yards and 3 TDs. Beasley had 8 carries for 55 yards and 3 TDs, and junior Julio Dominguez mopped up with 5 carries for 43 yards. Freshman Gracen Harris had 6 receptions for 68 yards in passing, and Cox pitched in with 2 catches for 92 yards and 1 touchdown.

Royse City was paced by QB Kenneth Spring, by going 9 of 21 and a lone touchdown. Champ Petty Dozier carried the ball 18 times and gained 140 yards with a TD. Jonah Roberson followed up his last game, when he had 10 receptions for 255 yards and 4 TDs against Crandall, with a meager 4 receptions, targeted 10 times, for only 34 total yards.

The Lions come home to close out the regular season when the Corsicana Tigers (6-3 overall and 3-3 in district) come calling on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Lion Memorial Stadium.