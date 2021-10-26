Ennis makes Rabbit stew on road

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

FORNEY — The Ennis Lions headed into what they felt might be the most difficult 2-week stretch in the season, as they prepared to play their strongest and closest competition in District 8-5A thus far.

They traveled to Forney for the second time in the last 3 weeks to take on the surprising Forney Jackrabbits last Friday night, Oct. 22. The Lions took a 31-7 victory.

The Jackrabbits recovered the opening kickoff at the Ennis 30-yard line, sending the home crowd into pandemonium. However, EHS stopped the high-powered FHS offense by forcing them into a fourth down try that was halted, so EHS took the ball back. The Lions took control and moved an impressive 70 yards in 14 plays for the game’s opening score when junior quarterback Jackson Gilkey found his favorite target for the night, Gracen Harris, for a 7-yard pass into the end zone. Kicker Eric Acosta added the extra point and the Lions never trailed.

In the second quarter, a pass on a fourth-and-4 play fell incomplete and the Lions took over again on their own 31. After junior running back Dee Johnson’s run was stopped for a loss of 1 yard, Gilkey found T.T. Cox for a beautiful 70-yard pass and run for a touchdown. Acosta added the extra point to expand the score to 14-0.

The Rabbits drove the length of the field only to fumble the ball back to Ennis at the Lions 12. With a tad under 2 minutes to go in the first half, the Lions proceeded to drive 88 yards and tallied the final score of the half when Gilkey, once again, found Harris, this time from 15 yards out. The score at halftime was 21-0 in favor of the Lions.

The Jackrabbits took the second half kickoff and drove the field for their only score of the evening when QB Jake White found Kori Eduful from 12 yards out for the score. Kicker Braden Merchant added the point after.

However, Ennis stomped whatever hopes that the Rabbits might have had as they advanced down the field again. The drive was culminated when kicker Eric Acosta drilled a field goal from 39 yards out, making the score 24-7.

As the fourth quarter started, Ennis began on the Jackrabbits 20 yard line, after another failed Rabbit fourth down attempt. EHS defense had stood their ground again.

The Lions ended the scoring for the night in the fourth quarter when Johnson plowed his way into the end zone from 3 yards out.

The victorious Lions were once again led by Gilkey with 11 competitions out of 20 attempts for 175 yards, 1 interception, and 3 touchdowns. Seniors Johnson and Devion Beasley shared the bulk of the rushing on this evening. Johnson had 23 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown, and Beasley had 9 totes for 61 yards. Gilkey also had 5 rushes for 30 yards.

Cox had 1 catch for 70 yards and a touchdown, senior Skylan Simmons had 1 catch for 5 yards, and the Lions were paced by freshman Harris with 9 receptions for 100 yards and 2 scores.

Royse City is the next hurdle for the Lions, as they will travel to the “Dog Pound” (Southwest Ford Field) to do battle for the district crown against the Bulldogs (8-0 overall and 5-0 in district). The game will be on Friday night, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m.