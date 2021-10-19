Ennis jumps on Crandall early in rout

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — At Lion Memorial Stadium, on a breezy and cool Friday night, Oct. 15, the upstart Crandall Pirates had hoped to smoothly sail into the Lions Den and pillage and plunder at will. After all, the Pirates had scored 309 points total in their previous 6 games, so their expectations were sky high.

The Class 5A Division II No. 4-ranked Ennis Lions, however, were the first really good team that Crandall had faced thus far. From the opening kickoff it was clear that Crandall would be no match for Ennis on this crisp, autumn evening in a 66-21 victory.

The Pirates took the kick and were not able to move against the EHS defense, so they punted the ball to the Lions. Ennis took over on the CHS 45 yard line and marched down the field with swagger. It took only 6 plays to travel the 45 yards and the reward was when senior running back Dee Johnson scored the first of his 3 TDs on the night, when he sprinted in from 8 yards out. Kicker Eric Acosta added the extra point, quickly making the score 7-0 for the Lions.

After an exchange of possessions, the Pirates’ punt attempt was blocked by a host of Lions. Ennis took over on the CHS 3 and senior RB Devion Beasley powered his way in, and then the other kicker, Allan Hernandez, booted the extra point, and the count moved to 14-0.

After Crandall turned the ball over on downs at its own 37, it only took Ennis 4 plays when junior quarterback Jackson Gilkey found Johnson for a 13-yard completion for a TD, and Acosta’s kick was true to make it 21-0.

The Pirates took the next kickoff and were able to move the ball and scored after a 12-play, 75-yard drive and cut the EHS lead to 21-6 when Andrew Anderson burrowed his way into the end zone from 1 yard out. Phillip Olivares added the extra point, making the score 21-7 going into the second quarter.

Ennis came out and opened the quarter like they had been poked and prodded by a brat kid at the zoo. The Lions took the Pirates kick at their own 29 and used both their air and ground attack to drive the length of the field. Included in the drive were Gilkey going 3 for 3 and Johnson getting most of the Lions yardage on the ground. Gilkey completed the drive when he powered his way into the promised land from 6 yards out, and with the Acosta kick, the score became 28-7.

After another failed Crandall fourth-down try, the Lions had the ball back on the visiting teams’ 34. That allowed Gilkey to complete the next drive when he slipped in from 16 yards out, and another Acosta extra point made the new tally 35-7. Crandall fumbled the kickoff back to Ennis, and Gilkey located Johnson on a swing pass for a touchdown, and the extra point was tacked on by Acosta, 42-7.

CHS scored on a 13-yard pass from Jamonte Gordon-West to Samuel Omosigho and Olivares added the PAT, but Ennis went to work and drove the length of the field, closing out the half when Gilkey ran for his third touchdown of the night. Acosta’s kick was good once again, and the opening half ended 49-14 in favor of Ennis.

EHS took the second half kick and made the third quarter look a lot like the first half. Ennis added a field goal when Allan Hernandez split the poles from 29 yards out. Later, Beasley added another score when he burst in from 1 yard out. Acosta’s perfect PAT lit up the scoreboard, and the tally then moved the teams into the fourth quarter at the lop-sided score of 59-14.

Next, Beasley added a 5 yard scoring run, and with the extra point, the mounting score was now 66-14. Only after Head Coach Sam Harrell basically called off his blood-thirsty Lions, did Crandall get another touchdown – but this score came against the Lions’ second and third team players, to make the final score of the game – Ennis 66 Crandall 21.

The Lions’ Gilkey was 14 of 19 for 149 yards and a TD with an interception. Leading the attack on the ground was Johnson with 20 carries for 202 yards and 2 rushing TDs (and 1 receiving TD), Gilkey with 5 carries for 31 yards and 3 scores, and Beasley with only 3 carries, but all ended in the end zone.

Ennis (7-0 and 4-0 in district) will travel to Forney for the second time in 3 weeks to take on the Forney Jackrabbits (5-2, 4-0). The game will be played at Forney’s City Bank Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m.