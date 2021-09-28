Indians sloppy, but stay perfect in 11-6A

Friday night’s 30-21 victory over Mansfield Lake Ridge at Lumpkins Stadium was definitely not a work of art for the Waxahachie Indians — but for head coach Shane Tolleson, it got the job done.

“I don’t know how good a job it was; we got a win, though,” Tolleson said. “I know how much better we can be, and that’s the frustrating thing.”

The win puts the Indians right where they wanted to be entering the midseason bye week in District 11-6A — at 2-0 and tied for the district lead, and only an Ennis 2-point conversion gamble away from being 5-0.

The Indians prevailed in a game in which they were jaw-droppingly sloppy on offense. They committed five first-half turnovers and six total on the night, and also were flagged 14 times for 113 yards. The miscues overshadowed a dazzling night by junior running back Iverson Young, who rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense, though, once again rose up to save the day.

The front seven, led by big plays from the likes of Robert Hannah Jr., Jermy Jackson, Rolando Sierra, Fabian Becks, Brendan White, Corey King and (of course) LaMarkus Reed — were in Lake Ridge freshman backup quarterback Kennen Miller’s kitchen all night long.

“Those kids are really buying into this new scheme,” Tolleson said. “They’re taking over and they’re really coachable. We’re coming in and changing the culture and the mindset of how we’re doing things. I’m so proud of them.”

The Eagles (0-5, 0-2) committed their share of mistakes all night as well, especially on special teams with a muffed kickoff return and an instance where the punter’s knee touched the ground. Another of those gaffes gave the Indians the lead for good, 16-14, when a bad snap on a punt attempt went out of the back of the end zone for a safety with 9:17 to go in the opening half.

In the second half, Lake Ridge cut it to a 2-point game midway through the third, but the Indians took advantage of the punter’s mistake to end the scoring with 11:04 left in the game on Young’s 17-yard bounce inside for his second TD.

The game wasn’t sealed until John Nelms Jr.’s interception at the Waxahachie 32-yard line with 4:31 left. The Indians picked up two first downs and ran out the clock.

Jayden Becks added 13 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown for the Tribe, and quarterback Roderick Hartsfield Jr. atoned for his four interceptions with a huge 36-yard TD toss to Joseph Lankford with seconds left before halftime to give WHS a cushion.

After the Indians opened the night with a fumble and an interception on their first two possessions, Lake Ridge broke on top 7-0 on a 13-yard run by Marcus Hayes, but the Tribe answered quickly as Young burst up the middle untouched for a 61-yard score to tie it up.

A short punt led to a short Becks plunge giving WHS its first lead, but Lake Ridge’s Miller called his own number on a draw and went 71 yards with 2:50 to go in the first quarter, knotting it up at 14-all.

After an exchange of punts that included the go-ahead safety, WHS took over with 48.2 seconds left. After two quick Becks runs for a first down and a time out, Hartsfield went deep into double coverage and threaded the needle to Lankford perfectly for a 36-yard TD, upping the margin to 23-14.

Encapsulating the entire first half, Lake Ridge turned the ball over on the ensuing kickoff and Hartsfield’s shot into the end zone was intercepted at the horn.

“We’ve got to back and work on ourselves mentally,” Tolleson said. ”We’re not going to increase the goals at this level unless we clean some stuff up. It’s not just one side — it’s offense, defense, communication. We’ve got to take a hard look at ourselves as coaches and make sure we’re not putting too much on the kids.”