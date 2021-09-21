A narrow escape as Tribe pulls out win at Midway

Daily Light report

HEWITT — Consider Friday night’s District 11-6A opener an inexpensive teachable moment for the Waxahachie Indians.

A strong first half led to a 17-0 Indian lead at halftime against Midway at Panther Stadium, but the energy ebbed in the second half. Midway scored three quick touchdowns in the third quarter to take the lead before Iverson Young’s 7-yard run with 4:58 left salvaged what would’ve been a disastrous district debut with a 24-21 Tribe victory.

Young finished the night with 87 yards on 22 carries, while quarterback Roderick Hartsfield Jr. scored on a pair of first-half one-yard keepers and completed 9 of 19 pass attempts for 189 yards. Jesse Garfias added a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter.

A blocked punt with 8:21 left set up the game-winning drive for the Indians (3-1, 1-0). Incredibly, the Indians had to overcome a third-and-30 situation after a 15-yard penalty, a Hartsfield sack and a false-start infraction.

Hartsfield completed a 19-yard pass to Young, and the Indians moved the sticks on fourth-and-11 as Hartsfield hit Keith Abney II for a 14-yard pickup. Two Young rushes later, the Indians were back in the lead.

Midway elected to punt on fourth down with 4:05 to go, but the Panthers never touched the ball again. The Indians put the game in the hands of Young and Jayden Becks, and together they converted three first downs on the ground and ran out the clock.

In spite of a punt and a fumble on their first two possessions of the evening, the district slate couldn’t have gotten off to much of a better start for the Indians as they took a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

Using a Hartsfield 42-yard pass to Blair Hawkins as the spark, the Indians drove 77 yards on only six plays, and Hartsfield plunged in at the 5:59 mark to draw first blood. After forcing a Midway punt, WHS went on the move again going another 77 yards on 10 plays, and it was 14-0 with just 11 ticks left in the opening quarter as Hartsfield called his own number again.

A Demarcus Becks fumble recovery and return into the red zone gave the Tribe another opportunity, but this time the Panther defense held and they had to settle for Garfias’ field goal with 6:49 to go before halftime, giving WHS a 17-0 lead.

Midway (0-4, 0-1) came out on fire to start the second half and put three quick touchdowns on the board in less than a six-minute span, stunning the Indians briefly.

The Panthers uncharacteristically knifed through the Indian defense on the opening possession, moving 65 yards on five plays to get on the board. Then an Indian three-and-out was followed by another Midway score as Dominique Hill broke a 61-yard run making it 17-14, and after a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Reid Tedford passed to Hill for a 17-yard touchdown, and Midway all of a sudden was on top, 21-17.

From there, the two teams traded punts until the Indians put the game-winning — and perhaps season-saving — drive together.

The Indians return to the friendly confines of Lumpkins Stadium this Friday night against Mansfield Lake Ridge. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.