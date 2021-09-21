Football roundup: Maypearl ‘D’ shines at Grand Saline

Daily Light report

GRAND SALINE — Showing off their strong defense, the Maypearl Panthers held Grand Saline to a single field goal in the first quarter as they beat the Indians, 26-3, on Friday night.

Senior Homer Arizpe proved to be vital in the Panthers’ success on both sides of the ball, rushing for three touchdowns.

Arizpe ran for the game’s first touchdown with 7:10 left in the first quarter, but Maypearl fell short when sophomore quarterback Heath Graf attempted to sneak the ball into the end zone for the extra points.

A successful field-goal attempt by kicker Trent Eldain to finish out the quarter brought the Indians within 6-3. Maypearl later blocked another field-goal attempt by Eldain.

With 2:42 left in the half, Adian Votaw caught a deep pass bringing his team to the 35-yard line, and Cole Rager plunged himself into the end zone for the second touchdown of the night. With 0:41 left in the second quarter, Maypearl senior Charlie Houdmann caught the first of two Maypearl interceptions of the night to preserve a 14-3 halftime margin.

The Panthers finally found their rhythm with less than four minutes left in the third quarter. Aaron Jett brought the Panthers deep into the red zone after a 30-yard completion. This set up Arizpe for his second rushing touchdown of the night.

Arizpe put the Panthers’ final points on the board with another rushing touchdown less than a minute into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers (2-1) will take on the 3A Division I No. 10-ranked Grandview Zebras this Friday night in Maypearl to open District 7-3A play.

Melissa 48, Heritage 28

MELISSA — Costly penalties prevented the Heritage Jaguars from keeping pace late in the game, and the Melissa Cardinals used a late interception to seal a 48-28 win, handing HHS its first loss of the season.

Holding calls on back-to-back drives stopped the Jags cold in the third quarter, leading to Melissa touchdowns each time. Then an interception and return all the way to the HHS 8-yard line allowed the Cardinals to put the game on ice with 7:10 remaining.

The Jaguars (3-1) dropped out of the 4A Division I state poll with the loss.

Melissa quarterback Sam Fennegan passed for 390 yards and four touchdowns as the Cardinals (2-2) amassed 610 yards in total offense. Two of Fennegan’s scoring throws went to Jayvon Smith, who had eight catches for 145 yards; and Kennedy Brantley had four catches for 105 yards and a TD. Ashton Mitchell-Johnson rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns for the Cards.

For the Jags, Kaden Brown completed 20 of 28 pass attempts for 276 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. Jason Barela caught five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and ran for 53 yards and a TD as well, and Brown rushed for 60 yards and a score. Sophomore T.J. Pride caught six passes for 77 yards and a nifty one-handed catch for a TD in the fourth quarter.

Heritage will host 4A Division I No. 9-ranked Springtown for homecoming at MISD Multipurpose Stadium Friday night.

Caddo Mills 58, Life 17

CADDO MILLS — A very strong Caddo Mills offense generated almost 500 yards of total offense as the Foxes rolled past the Mustangs, 58-17, on Friday night.

Caddo Mills quarterback Jason Thomason threw for 294 yards and five touchdowns, and added a rushing score.

The Mustangs (1-3) got nearly all of their offensive production on the ground as they completed only two passes for five yards. Jaremy Brantley ran for a score and sophomores Zion Smith and Kordell Berry rushed for 73 and 67 yards respectively.

Senior Zane Lockhart added a touchdown on a 19-yard fumble return, and Diego Zuniga booted a 32-yard field goal for Life. On defense, Clinton Reese Jr. led the team with 15 total tackles, and William Brewer and Brent Lofton also recovered fumbles.

The Mustangs will be back in action on Friday night against Texarkana Liberty-Eylau at Mustang Stadium.

Ferris 49, Farmersville 38

FARMERSVILLE — Nathan Greek added five more touchdown passes to his season ledger — including four to Tommy Dixson, who topped 200 receiving yards — as the Yellowjackets rallied in the fourth quarter to outscore Farmersville, 49-38, on Friday night.

Greek completed 17 of 30 passes for 407 yards, including seven completions to Dixson for 207 yards. Wyatt Toomey added four catches for 113 yards and a score, and Darrick Willis and Kayden Barnes ran for a TD each for the Jackets (3-1). Kicker Victor Pablo was perfect on all seven PATs.

Ferris trailed 30-28 at the end of the third quarter before scoring three times in the final 12 minutes to snatch the victory.

The Jackets will host Canton on Friday night.

Italy 50, Mildred 6

MILDRED — An opportunistic Italy defense pounced on numerous Mildred mistakes as the Gladiators routed the Eagles, 50-6, on Friday night.

Italy (3-1) opened the evening by taking advantage of a bad punt snap as Gabe Martinez scored on a fourth-down play from 2 yards out, then tacked on two more points on an another bad punt snap that resulted in a safety.

Italy defenders Gavin Ramirez and Martinez each recovered two more bad snaps in the end zone for touchdowns, Jayden Saxon completed a deep TD pass to Jaiden Barr, and the Gladiators led at halftime, 27-0.

In the second half. Saxon completed scoring passes of 45 yards to Dredrick Owens and 65 yards to Barr, and Barr also scored on a 28-yard run.

Trailing 38-0, the host Eagles (2-2) avoided a whitewash in the third quarter as quarterback Ethan Frye scored on a run. Frye led Mildred with 159 yards on 24 carries.

Italy will have its toughest test to date on Friday when the Gladiators travel to face Mart, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A Division II.

Groesbeck 47, Palmer 7

GROESBECK — The Bulldogs ran into a resurgent Groesbeck squad on the road Friday night and were sent home with a 47-7 loss to the Goats.

Palmer (1-1) managed to get on the board with a touchdown pass from Elijah Hernandez to Bralen Lopez. Lopez was the leading yardage-gainer for the Bulldogs with 13 carries for 60 yards and three receptions for 28 more yards. Hernandez finished 10-of-21 for 117 yards with two interceptions.

The Bulldogs return home for homecoming this Friday night in the District 7-3A opener against Rice.