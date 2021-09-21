Ennis uses defense to blank Greenville

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

GREENVILLE — On Friday night, Sept. 17, a lot of good things went exactly the way that the Ennis Lions would have wanted. On this warm and muggy night in Greenville, the Lions from Ennis proceeded to have their most complete game of this young season, as they used a second-quarter offensive explosion to defeat Greenville by a score of 28-0 in the district opener for both teams.

Greenville entered the game knowing that Ennis was missing key players and they hoped that their overpowering running attack, led by Ottagus Johnson (415 yards on the season thus far), would run through the still-learning E-Lions defense. The first quarter was scoreless for both teams, but Ennis had set the tone for the night by stopping the GHS vaunted running attack cold.

Instead, EHS opened the scoring for the game on a 4-yard scamper by junior RB Jace Berry, and the extra point was added by Allan Hernandez to make it 7-0.

The “maroon and white” defense shutdown the GHS offense and forced them to punt the ball back to Ennis. E-Town took over on their own 20, and this time senior RB T.T. Cox took the handoff from Gilkey and sprinted 80 yards untouched to easily find the end zone, and with the Hernandez kick, the score now moved to 14-0.

After another series and another Greenville punt, Ennis closed out the scoring for the half when Gilkey found freshman Lamarion McGowan for 18 yards and a touchdown and the E-Lions led 21-0 going into the second half.

With the score still locked at 21-0, the fourth quarter started as both teams kept trading punts until Ennis was able to put together a drive that ended with Gilkey’s second touchdown pass of the night. This completion went to senior Skylan Simmons that covered 26 yards. Hernandez closed out the scoring for the night and the defense put an exclamation point on the contest.

Greenville was led by quarterback Joe Galay, who was 6 out of 10 for 70 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. Hue Pitts was the leading rusher for GHS with 6 carries for 65 yards, followed by Johnson with 15 carries for a mere 39 yards.

Ennis was paced by quarterback Gilkey (who had his best game of the season so far), as he completed 19 passes with 24 attempts for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns, with no interceptions. Cox was the best runner on the field that night, as he had a breakout performance with 162 yards on 8 carries and 1 touchdown. His other running mate was Berry, with 11 carries for 50 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Lions receiving corps actually had 2 new breakout players for the evening, as freshman McGowan hauled in 5 balls for 57 yards and 1 TD — and senior Simmons was possibly the most satisfying and welcome-backed breakout player for the Lions, as he had 10 catches for 94 yards and a highlight reel catch in the end zone for the final Ennis touchdown.

Freshman standout Gracen Harris had 2 TDs called back due to questionable calls from the gentleman in stripes, but on a positive note, he did finish with 2 receptions for 42 yards.

Greenville (1-3) will travel to nearby Royse City (4-0) on Friday night, Sept. 24, and take on the second best team in District 8-5A, in the form of the Bulldogs. Ennis (4-0) will come home to face the Sulphur Springs Wildcats (0-4) at Lion Memorial Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 24, and game time is 7:30 p.m.