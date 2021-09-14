Football roundup: Life cracks win column with shutout

Daily Light report

Sophomore running back Kordell Berry rushed 21 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns on Friday night as the Life High School Waxahachie Mustangs shut out North Dallas, 35-0, for their first win of the season.

Quarterback Colby Grmela ran for a touchdown and passed for another, going 10-iof-12 for 193 yards. Cason Rogers caught three passes for 102 yards, including a 79-yard score.

Linebacker Clinton Reese Jr. led the Mustang defense with 11 total tackles and a fumble recovery. Darrin Jackson added an interception and Brent Lofton recorded a sack.

Life (1-2) dominated time of possession and led 14-0 at the half. The Mustangs held North Dallas to just 31 plays from scrimmage and six first downs.

The Mustangs will travel to unbeaten Caddo Mills on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

WF Rider 33, Midlothian 27

WICHITA FALLS — The Rider Raiders made big plays when they had to on defense Friday night at historic Memorial Stadium to keep the Midlothian Panthers out of the end zone.

The Panthers were stopped four times inside the Rider 25-yard line, including twice inside the 15, and the undefeated Raiders slipped away with a 33-27 non-district win.

MHS (1-2) lost junior running back De’ago Benson to an apparent ankle injury after scoring on a 7-yard run on the game’s opening possession. Benson returned to carry the ball three more times before leaving the game for good, finishing with 90 yards on nine carries.

Even without Benson for most of the night, the Panthers still managed 357 yards on the ground and 472 yards total. Michael Garber had 94 yards on 15 carries and Kaden Smith and Caleb Fasoranti scored touchdown runs. Quarterback Chad Ragle was 6-of-16 passing for 115 yards, 51 of which came on a deep pass to Bryant Wesco for the game’s final TD with 5 seconds left.

The Panthers have a district-wide open date this Friday and return to action on Sept. 24 with their District 4-5A (Division I) opener at Birdville’s Fine Arts / Athletics Complex at 7 p.m.

Rockwall-Heath 62, Red Oak 21

RED OAK — Josh Hoover passed for 212 yards and three touchdowns as Rockwall-Heath outclassed Red Oak, 62-21, in a non-district contest at Billy Goodloe Stadium. Brittan Snider added 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Heath (2-1) rushed 32 times for 270 yards and racked up 482 total yards.

Jordan Nabors gave Heath the lead 12 seconds into the game when he returned the opening kickoff 82 yards.

Red Oak (0-3) cut the deficit to 7-6 with 3:50 remaining in the first quarter when quarterback Jaylan Robinson passed 24 yards to La’Kelsey Johnson. Heath would score touchdowns on two its next three possessions to push the lead to 15 at 21-6.

Red Oak outgained Heath in the first half by 35 yards but trailed 35-14.

Heath Linebacker Noah Wilson recorded three sacks and forced a fumble in the first half—two of which gave Heath short fields in which to work.

Robinson passed for 212 yards and three touchdowns to lead Red Oak. Johnson finished with six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns while Malachi Martingale added 98 yards rushing.

The Hawks have a bye this week and will open District 4-5A (I) play at home next Friday against Mansfield Legacy.

Mid. Heritage 48, Decatur 14

Junior quarterback Kaden Brown makes the Class 4A Division I No. 4-ranked Heritage High School football team tick on offense. But the mastermind of the Jaguar juggernaut stands on the sideline wearing a headset.

Brown rushed for 80 yards and four touchdowns, and also was 17-of-21 through their for 202 yards and a score to lead the undefeated Jaguars to a 48-14 victory over Decatur on Friday night at MISD Multipurpose Stadium, giving HHS head coach Lee Wiginton his 150th career win.

Wiginton, who built the HHS program from scratch after coming over from Midlothian High School, improved to 55-13 with the Jags in his seventh season coaching the team.

Mason O’Neal also carried 13 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns and Jason Barela added 12 totes for 85 yards for the balanced Jags, who totaled 322 yards on the ground.

Brown’s favorite targets were Xavier Moten, who caught six passes for 111 yards, and Antonio Pride, who caught seven for 74. Sam Hopkins caught a 22-yard TD pass from Brown.

On defense, Greg Johnson led the way with eight total tackles and Damian Alexander, Jake Howard and Sam Sinclair all had a hand in at least one sack. Alexander also had a fumble recovery.

Heritage (3-0) scored on five of seven first-half possessions to build an impressive 34-0 lead at halftime.

The Jags will travel to Melissa on Friday.

Quinlan Ford 58, Ferris 43

QUINLAN — Nathan Greek passed for three touchdowns and rushed for three more on Friday night, but Quinlan Ford outscored Ferris 22-6 in the final 12 minutes to hand the Yellowjackets their first setback under head coach Steven Greek.

Tommy Dixson caught five passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and Devin Vine added a 29-yard TD catch for Ferris (2-1).

Quinlan Ford led 24-14 at the half, but the Jackets erupted in the third quarter to take a one-point lead, 37-36.

The Jackets will travel to Farmersville on Friday.

Maypearl 21, Clifton 0

CLIFTON — After being forced to cancel last week’s game because of COVID-19 precautions on Venus’ end, the Maypearl Panthers finally earned their first win of the season on Friday, defeating Clifton, 21-0.

The Panthers defense held the Cubs to 162 rushing yards and 57 passing yards total and also had a takeaway on an interception.

Maypearl (1-1) will visit Grand Saline on Friday, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.

Palmer 48, Bosqueville 37

PALMER — The Bulldogs had not one, but two 100-yard rushers as they finally got their 2021 season off to a belated start with a 48-37 non-district victory over Bosqueville on Friday night.

Bralen Lopez carried 14 times for 143 yards and Jacob Berumen added 10 carries for 138 yards as Palmer (1-0) totaled 398 yards on the ground. Quarterback Elijah Hernandez completed seven passes for 73 yards and a touchdown and added 65 rushing yards.

The Bulldogs nosed ahead at halftime, 21-14, then widened the advantage to 34-23 to end the third quarter.

Palmer will have its hands full on the road against resurgent Groesbeck on Friday night.

Italy 45, Rice 14

RICE — The Italy Gladiators out back into the win column and improved to 2-1 after defeating the 3A Rice Bulldogs, 45-14, on Friday night.

Italy led 39-0 at half. Jayden Saxon went 9-of-10 passing for 162 yards, with Dredrick Owens receiving the bulk of that total with 4 receptions for 105 yards. Colt Horn led Italy in rushing with 59 yards on six carries and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs managed a couple of touchdowns in the second half, but Julius Williams capped off Italy’s scoring night with an exciting 82-yard kickoff return in the fourth.

Ty Cash led the Gladiator defense with seven solo tackles and six assists. The senior middle linebacker also recorded three tackles for losses and a sack. Damorion Sargent, Derik Ridlehuber and Williams each recorded sacks as well.

Italy will play away again on Friday at Mildred. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.