Indians bring defense to take down Vikings

Daily Light report

ARLINGTON — Defense is the calling card for the Waxahachie Indians as they are now 2-0 under the defensive-minded Shane Tolleson as head coach.

The Indians held Arlington Lamar to just 110 yards of total offense and used two second-half rushing touchdowns to outslug the Vikings, 14-3, on Friday night at Cravens Field. It’s the first time the Indians have opened 2-0 since 2016, and the first time as a member of Class 6A.

Jayden Becks led the way with 100 rushing yards on 14 carries, while Iverson Young added 17 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown. Javon Jackson also got into the scoring act with a late game-sealing TD run.

On defense, Calvin Simpson snagged an interception and also caused a fumble that was recovered by sophomore standout Jermy Jackson.

Whatever shortcomings the Tribe had in their season-opener on special teams was mostly fixed, as Jesse Garfias made both of his extra-point attempts. The Indians, though, missed a 31-yard field goal.

The Vikings entered the game shorthanded due to COVID-19 protocols, but managed to eke out a 3-0 halftime lead on a 44-yard kick by Blake Ford with 3:08 left in the first quarter, after the Indians had opened the game with a 24-yard Becks rush but were forced to punt.

The Indians, though, got a stop to begin the second half and finally got their offense in gear as they took over in excellent field position. A Roderick Hartsfield completion to Joseph Lankford went for 28 yards to make it first-and-goal, and two plays later Young scored to put WHS in the lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Indians drove 40 yards for the insurance score on seven consecutive rushing plays, and Jackson took it in from the 6 to complete the scoring.

The Indians will host the Ennis Lions on Friday night at Lumpkins Stadium in the 100th Battle of 287. Ennis leads the all-time series, 49-48-2, and has won the last two meetings, including a 38-0 outcome last season in Ennis. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.