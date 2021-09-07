Football roundup: MHS rolls to win against Forney

Daily Light report

There was no stopping the Midlothian Panthers on the ground during Friday night’s home opener against Forney at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

The Panthers racked up exactly 400 rushing yards and finished with 465 total yards of offense and the defense pitched a first-half shutout in a 42-13 victory over the Forney Jackrabbits.

LJ Adineran carried 12 times for 127 yards and a touchdown, and De’ago Benson, Jordon Richburg and Kaden Smith each added a scoring run. Quarterback Chad Ragle was an efficient 6-of-9 through the air for 65 yards and two TDs, both to Xavionte Jackson.

Defensively, Marcus McLemore returned an interception for a TD that was nullified by a penalty and Carsen Bates also picked off a pass for the Panthers (1-1).

In fact, the only fly in the ointment for MHS was penalties — the Panthers were flagged nine times for a total of 142 yards.

The Panthers travel to Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium this Friday night to take on the Rider Raiders. Last year’s game was called off two hours before kickoff because of discovery of a positive COVID-19 test within the MHS program. Friday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Sachse 64, Red Oak 42

RED OAK — The Hawks gave up 37 points in the first 12 minutes of the game and never could catch up as Sachse outscored the Hawks, 64-42, on Friday night at Billy Goodloe Stadium.

Jaylon Robinson completed 17 of 32 passes for 257 yards and five touchdowns, with no interceptions. Robinson also rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown. Jace Wyatt had eight catches for 142 yards and three TDs, and La’Lelsey Johnson added four catches for 95 yards and two scores.

Sachse scored on its first five possessions and the Hawks were unable to keep pace as they trailed at the end of the first quarter, 37-14.

The Hawks (0-2) will host Rockwall-Heath on Friday night at Billy Goodloe Stadium. Rockwall-Heath was a late replacement for Philadelphia school Neumann-Goretti, which backed out of its trip to Texas because of COVID-19 concerns.

Heritage 22, Kennedale 7

KENNEDALE — In a defensive deadlock in the first half, perhaps it was appropriate that a defensive touchdown would break the ice.

Preparation met opportunity for Heritage High School’s Temerick Johnson, who scooped a Kennedale fumble and returned it 41 yards for a score in the second quarter. The play sparked the red-white-and-blue-clad Jaguars, who went on to a 22-7 victory on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium to improve to 2-0.

Dressed with jerseys in American colors, the Jags made quite an impressive sight.

Jason Barela rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and added five receptions for 45 yards, and quarterback Kaden Brown threw a scoring pass to TJ Pride, who wound up with four catches for 82 yards. Brown finished 11-of-20 for 138 yards.

The Jag defenders shined all night long, as Greg Johnson posted a total of 13 tackles, Solomon Hopkins 11 and Sam Sinclair 10. Hopkins recovered a fumble and had a hand in both Wildcat turnovers.

HHS will host Decatur on Friday night at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

Chilton 28, Italy 27

CHILTON — The Italy Gladiators rallied in the final minutes for a touchdown, but fell short on the conversion on Friday night as the host Chilton Pirates held on for a surprising 28-27 non-district win.

The Gladiators (1-1) took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but Chilton replied with a touchdown to tie the game and the first half ended knotted at 7-7. Italy took a 7-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Chilton quarterback Daylon Ford, and running backs Braylen Fisher, Jamoryon Benjamin and Luis Fernandez combined for 306 rushing yards to lead the Pirates offense.

The Gladiators will travel to Rice on Friday night.