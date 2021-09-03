Ferris wears down Benbrook in 2nd half

Daily Light report

FORT WORTH — It took the Ferris Yellowjackets most of the first quarter to settle in, but Nathan Greek threw three first-half touchdown passes and accounted for five total TDs to lead the Jackets to a 43-13 non-district victory over the Benbrook Bobcats on Thursday night at Farrington Field.

Greek finished the night 21-of-28 for 298 yards and four TD passes for the Jackets, who improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016.

Greek and Darrick Willis, who led the team with 79 rushing yards, each added a rushing score. Willis was coming off a 237-yard, four-TD showing in last week’s opener against Maypearl that included a 99-yard TD run.

The Jacket receiving corps shared the load as Greek completed TD passes to four receivers — Tommy Dixson, Anthony Lopez, Javarius Williams and Tyriek Griffen. Dixson led the way with six catches for 80 yards.

In the second half, the Jackets resorted to the running game and wore down the Bobcats. Greek’s 5-yard run made it 30-13, then late in the third quarter Willis found the end zone from 10 yards out. Greek ended his night with a 12-yard TD pass to Griffin with 10:39 left in the fourth.

Bryan Muzquiz led Benbrook (0-2) with 127 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, and Samuel Campbell rounded out the Bobcats’ scoring with a pair of field goals.

Ferris’ first possession of the night ended on a punt, and Benbrook took the initial lead on a field goal. Then a fumble after the ensuing kickoff gave Benbrook the ball back at the Jackets’ 34-yard line.

But the Jackets rose up to stop the Bobcats on downs and went on the move, driving 72 yards on just two plays, both Greek passes to Lopez. The second completion went for 55 yards and gave Ferris the lead for good, 6-3.

Then the Jackets recovered a fumble, and one play later, Greek hooked up with Dixson from 21 yards out. After forcing another Bobcat punt, the Jackets went 84 yards on eight straight pass completions and Greek hit Williams on a 23-yard pass for a 20-3 advantage at the 8:50 mark of the second quarter.

Benbrook rallied with a field goal and a touchdown run set up by a Ferris punt miscue to make it a 7-point game late in the first half, but Victor Pablo’s 32-yard field goal in the final minute sent the Jackets into the locker room with a 10-point cushion.

Next up for the Jackets is a game next Friday night at Quinlan Ford.