Ellis County football previews: It’s all Greek at Ferris

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

FERRIS — The Ferris Yellowjackets will kick off their 2021 football season this coming Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at home against the Panthers from Maypearl. Maypearl won the game against Ferris last year in Maypearl by a 20-7 score.

The Yellowjackets will once again run a spread offensive set and according to new head coach Steven Greek, the offense will be led by a number of players, most notably: junior Derrick Willis at running back; senior Wyatt Toomey, junior Anthony Lopez and junior Tommy Dixson at wide receiver; sophomore Kai Rigdon at running back; junior Nathan Greek at quarterback; junior Tyreik Griffen at running back; and senior Devin Vine at wide receiver.

Coach Greek also pointed out that blocking and opening up holes for the players mentioned above will be an outstanding group of young men. Greek said that his offensive line that will be made up of seniors: Hayden Hartman, Matthew Quiroz, Gage Swearingen and Noe Gaitan. Also drawing praise from Coach Greek was sophomore Joseph Fuentes and junior Vincente Arreola.

On the defensive side of the line of scrimmage, Greek said Ferris will be led by seniors: Chase Moffitt at defensive back; Ivan Garcia, Rigdon and Kanon Gajdica at linebacker; Javarius Williams at defensive end and Reese Francis at defensive tackle. They will be supported by sophomore defensive lineman Marc Anthony Calderon, junior Ethan Colvin at linebacker and Vine, a defensive back.

All in all, Greek said, “Our district, 5-4A, is very competitive and that the Yellowjackets hope that at the end of the year to be in the mix for the playoffs.” Greek also added, “The kids all have been working hard to get the Spread offense and their new 3-4 defensive scheme to be ready for Friday night’s game against Maypearl.”

District 5-4A (II): Ferris Yellowjackets

Head coach: Steven Greek (first year at school; 4th year overall, 13-20)

2020 Record: 5-5, 2-2

Enrollment: 765.5

Returning lettermen: 13

Returning starters: 3 offense, 5 defense