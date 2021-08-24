Ellis County 2021 football schedules
Varsity football schedules for Ellis County as provided by school districts (Note: * denotes district games; HC denotes homecoming.)
Friday, Aug. 27
Rowlett at Waxahachie
Midlothian at FW Brewer
Red Oak at Ennis
Waco Connally at Life Waxahachie
Everman at Mid. Heritage
Maypearl at Ferris
Palmer at Kemp
Dallas A+ at Italy
Abbott at Avalon
Milford at Waco Vanguard
FW THESA at OCS
Friday, Sept. 3
Waxahachie at Arlington Lamar
Forney at Midlothian
Sachse at Red Oak
Keller Fossil Ridge at Ennis
Life Waxahachie at Athens
Mid. Heritage at Kennedale
Ferris at Benbrook
Venus at Maypearl
Grand Saline at Palmer
Italy at Chilton
Avalon at Iredell
Milford at Abbott
OCS at Sherman Texoma Christian
Friday, Sept. 10
Ennis at Waxahachie
Midlothian at WF Rider
Phila. Neumann-Goretti at Red Oak
North Dallas at Life Waxahachie (HC)
Decatur at Mid. Heritage
Ferris at Quinlan Ford
Maypearl at Clifton
Bosqueville at Palmer
Italy at Rice
Avalon at Penelope
Milford at McKinney CHANT
OCS at Apple Springs
Friday, Sept. 17
Waxahachie at Waco Midway*
Ennis at Greenville*
Life Waxahachie at Caddo Mills
Mid. Heritage at Melissa
Ferris at Farmersville
Maypearl at Grand Saline
Palmer at Groesbeck
Italy at Mildred
Walnut Springs at Avalon
Milford at Ovilla Christian
(Midlothian, Red Oak bye)
Friday, Sept. 24
Mans. Lake Ridge at Waxahachie*
Midlothian at Birdville*
Mans. Legacy at Red Oak*
Sulphur Springs at Ennis* (HC)
Liberty-Eylau at Life Waxahachie
Springtown at Mid. Heritage (HC)
Canton at Ferris
Grandview at Maypearl*
Rice at Palmer* (HC)
Italy at Mart
Coolidge at Avalon
Milford at Jonesboro
OCS vs. TBA at TBA
Friday, Oct. 1
Colleyville Heritage at Midlothian*
Red Oak at Richland*
Bridgeport at Ferris
Palmer at Mildred*
Gholson at Avalon (HC)
Milford at FW THESA
Kennedale Fellowship at OCS*
(Waxahachie, Ennis, Life Waxahachie, Mid. Heritage, Maypearl, Italy bye)
Friday, Oct. 8
Waxahachie at Cedar Hill*
Burl. Centennial at Midlothian*
Coll. Heritage at Red Oak*
Ennis at North Forney*
Life Waxahachie at Alvarado*
Mid. Heritage at Brownwood*
Maypearl at Life Oak Cliff*
Edgewood at Palmer*
Marlin at Italy* (HC)
Covington at Avalon*
Bynum at Milford* (HC)
Plano Coram Deo at OCS*
(Ferris bye)
Friday, Oct. 15
Waxahachie at Duncanville*
Midlothian at Red Oak*
Crandall at Ennis*
Life Waxahachie at Mid. Heritage*
Ferris at Godley*
Dallas Madison at Maypearl*
Palmer at Scurry-Rosser*
Kerens at Italy*
Avalon at Bynum*
McKinney Cornerstone at OCS*
(Milford bye)
Friday, Oct. 22
Mansfield at Waxahachie* (HC)
Mans. Legacy at Midlothian* (HC)
Red Oak at Mans. Summit*
Ennis at Forney*
Stephenville at Life Waxahachie*
Mid. Heritage at Waco La Vega*
Hillsboro at Ferris*
Maypearl at Dallas A+*
Blooming Grove at Palmer*
Italy at Axtell*
Milford at Avalon*
Rockwall Heritage at OCS*
Friday, Oct. 29
Waxahachie at Waco*
Midlothian at Mans. Summit*
Birdville at Red Oak*
Ennis at Royse City*
Life Waxahachie at Brownwood *
Stephenville at Mid. Heritage*
Ferris at Venus*
Whitney at Maypearl*
Cayuga at Italy*
Blum at Milford*
OCS at Waco Vanguard*
(Palmer, Avalon bye)
Thursday, Nov. 4
DeSoto at Waxahachie*
Richland at Midlothian*
Friday, Nov. 5
Red Oak at Burl. Centennial*
Corsicana at Ennis*
Waco La Vega at Life Waxahachie*
Mid. Heritage at Alvarado*
Glen Rose at Ferris*
Maypearl at West*
Palmer at Dallas Gateway*
Italy at Dawson*
Avalon at Blum*
Milford at Covington*
OCS at Garland Christian*
Friday, Nov. 12
OCS at Waco Live Oak*