Lions ride roughshod over Legacy in scrimmage

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

Ennis Lion Nation and a huge number of their faithful fans traveled on Thursday to pack the stands at the practice field of Mansfield’s Legacy High School for an exciting scrimmage contest in the one-and-only warm-up before football season officially begins next Friday night. Generally, the young Lions looked good and scoring went as follows:

During the controlled scrimmage the Lions scored 4 times and the Broncos were able to tally twice. They then moved into a game type 15-minute session with game officials and rules in place. The game scenario quarter is where the Lions really showed that they were the better team, as the boys from Ennis scored twice more, once on a long pass and the other on an equally electrifying 67-yard run. On defense the Lions made several hard-hitting stops and intercepted two Legacy pass attempts.

After the game, head coach Sam Harrell spoke to his victorious team in the middle of Legacy’s football field. He relayed to his boys that the Lions did some good things on both sides of the ball. Harrell says, “I’m proud of our team effort, especially when you guys would complete an outstanding play on offense. It was good to see that the team did not sit back and rest on its laurels, but instead, went out and continued to create and make more big plays.”

Harrell continued by complimenting the defense on their overall play, but he did comment, “There were some definite mistakes that they will need to be addressed and cleaned-up before we start the season next week.”

Ennis will hit the season hard, in what looks to be a tough match-up against the early preseason ranked # 9 Red Oak Hawks team. EHS is listed close behind in the SportsDayHS preseason football rankings for Dallas-area 5A schools in position #11. The Lions are coming off of a 9-1, 5-0 in district finish in 2020 as part of the 8-5A Division II, but lost in a surprising second-round playoff game against Mansfield Timberview.

The Lions are looking to junior quarterback Jackson Gilkey to fill the void of losing their excellent QB Collin Drake to graduation. So far, Gilkey seems to be a good fit for the Lions explosive offense that especially loves to use their passing game.

Ennis will remain in the same district, 8-5A, for the 2021-2022 season. The Lions will open the season next Friday, Aug. 27 against Red Oak at 7:30 p.m. at Lions Memorial Stadium.