Ellis County football previews: Young Milford beginning a new era

MILFORD — Change is rare in athletics at Milford High School, and the school’s trophy case shows the reason why: Many years of continuity leading to success, including two state runner-up finishes and a state semifinal appearance in the last decade.

But a new era dawned in June when Milford Independent School District hired Isaac Wells to be its new head football coach and athletic director.

Wells brings with him over 30 years of teaching and coaching experience, but Milford will be his first job as a head football coach. Most recently he spent eight years as assistant football coach, head track coach and head girls’ basketball coach at Oakwood High School. Wells also coached football and basketball at Calvert High School.

“We are excited to have Coach Wells join the Milford Bulldog Community,” Milford ISD posted on social media. “Coach Wells is an experienced six-man football coach, a well-respected coach in the six-man association and a great role model for our young people.”

The school district in May parted ways with longtime coach Ronny Crumpton, who served 23 total years in two separate stints as head football coach and athletic director in his hometown.

Last year, the Bulldogs slipped to 2-6 overall. Although Milford finished in a three-way tie for District 11-1A runner-up, they missed the playoffs in 2020 because of a tiebreaker.

The Bulldogs, who open with six straight road games, will once again be young and will start the season with no seniors on the team. However, the team has good depth by six-man standards.

Junior Oscar Morales Aguilar will start at quarterback, with junior Braedyn Woodard and sophomore Matthew Lara at running back. Junior Donteh Williams, Paul Cook and Preston Galindo will line up at wide receiver, with Jordan Essary and Omar Morales Aguilar on the offensive line.

Essary, Williams and De’Marcus Rankin man the D-line, with Cook at linebacker and Woodard and Lara in the secondary.

The Bulldogs will play two scrimmage games and all six non-district contests on the road as work is continuing at Horton Field. Milford will travel to Mount Calm for a scrimmage on Friday and will also scrimmage at Saint Jo on Friday, Aug, 20.

The district opener, home opener and homecoming all rolled into one will take place on Oct. 8 against Bynum. They’ll visit Avalon the following Friday for the South Ellis Shootout.

District 11-1A (I): Milford Bulldogs

Head coach: Isaac Wells (first year at school and overall)

2020 record: 2-6, 2-2

Enrollment: 73

Returning lettermen: 12

Returning starters: 4 offense, 4 defense