Former WHS coach David Ream passes at 65

Remembrances and honors are quickly pouring in for former Waxahachie Indians head football coach and athletic director David Ream, who passed away on Friday at his Waxahachie home at the age of 65.

Funeral services were still pending as of Sunday night. Fox Sports Radio 1400 in Texarkana posted on social media that the cause of death was an apparent heart attack. Ream is survived by his wife Janie, and his daughters Kelsey and Alison.

Ream announced his retirement following the 2014 football season, after serving for 15 years as head football coach, 10 years as both football coach and athletic director at Waxahachie High School and 37 total years in the profession. His career record in 26 years as a head coach was 164-121-2.

Reaction to Ream’s death was swift on social media following the news.

“First call made after being named as Head Coach of Hachie was to Coach Ream,” new WHS head football coach Shane Tolleson posted on Twitter. “We spoke for an hour about this town, community, (and) the great kids here. I am (a) huge believer of honor(ing) those who come before you. I am standing on the shoulders of Great Men of Hachie. RIP Coach Ream.”

Added former Red Oak head coach Brian Brown, who served on Ream’s staff at WHS and at Texarkana Liberty-Eylau: “David Ream was my mentor and a mentor to numerous other coaches. Words cannot express the loss that all of us are feeling. Our hearts go out to Janie, Kelsey, Allie, and the rest of the family. What a great person to coach under and learn how to build young men. The lives that were touched are too many to count. We will miss you Coach Ream.”

Among Ream’s accomplishments listed by Waxahachie ISD upon his 2014 retirement were:

• 71 players offered College Letters of Intent since hire

• 2nd longest coaching tenure in history of Waxahachie (15 years)

• Record 102-66

• District record 64-30 (Up until his last 2 seasons, his district record was 62-18)

• 7 district championships (5 undefeated)

• 12 seasons in playoffs

• 9 seasons in Waxahachie’s all-time top 20 seasons

Ream retired after the Indians missed the playoffs in his final two seasons. He was replaced by former Dallas Cowboy and 16-year veteran NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, who stayed for three seasons but bolted six days after the Indians were officially promoted to Class 6A in the February 2018 University Interscholastic League realignment. Kitna is now the head coach at Burleson High School.

Before coming to Waxahachie in 2000, Ream was the athletic director and head football coach at Liberty-Eylau for 11 years, the longest of any other coach in that school’s history. His 1998 Liberty-Eylau team advanced to the state quarterfinals and the 1999 squad won the 3A Division I state championship. Before that, Ream was an assistant coach at Amarillo Palo Duro.