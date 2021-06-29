Local schools finish high in Lone Star Cup

The University Interscholastic League has announced its unofficial final standings in each classification for the 2020-2021 Lone Star Cup.

The highest finisher in Ellis County is Midlothian Heritage High School, which came in tied for No. 6 in Class 4A. Ironically, Heritage tied with Corpus Christi Callalen, the school that HHS’ girls’ soccer team defeated for the 4A state championship in April.

Heritage came away athletically with numerous district championships, as well as with the state title in girls’ soccer. Individually, the Jags had several shining moments as junior Leah Anderson won two gold medals and a silver at the state track meet, golfers Kodi Nolen and Maddie Sanders each placed in the top four at state, and cross country runner Renee Elliott placed in the top 12 at Round Rock. HHS also exceled in UIL academic competitions.

Italy High School finished tied for 23rd statewide in Class 2A. The Gladiators won district championships in football, softball and baseball, and the softball team reached the regional finals.

The UIL Lone Star Cup is awarded annually to six high schools, one in each of the six UIL classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A), based on their team performance in district and state championships.

Lone Star Cup final standings leaders for the school year are Conroe The Woodlands (6A), Highland Park (5A), Argyle (4A), Brock (3A), Shiner (2A) and Nazareth (1A). The final results will be official on July 1.

UIL-sanctioned activities that go into the Lone Star Cup standings include: Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Congress, Spirit, Swimming & Diving, Wrestling, Mariachi, Film, Basketball, Robotics FIRST, Soccer, Academics, One-Act Play, Theatrical Design, Track & Field, Golf, Tennis, Softball and Baseball.

Standings for the UIL Lone Star Cup are compiled via a year-long accumulation of points based on team success at the district and state level in sanctioned activities. Schools are awarded points in each activity based on success; the point totals vary in each activity.