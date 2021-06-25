Local teams begin 7-on-7 state play

Daily Light report

COLLEGE STATION — The Midlothian Heritage 7-on-7 football team finished pool play with two wins and one loss on Thursday during the Division II Texas 7-on-7 state tournament at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

The Jaguars, who own a 7-on-7 state championship trophy from 2018, were surprised by Little River Academy, 14-6, in the Pool G opener. The Jags, however, bounced back to beat Somerset, 21-18, then ended pool play with an impressive 26-13 victory over Paris, the team that brought the Jags’ 11-man season to an end last November.

The Jags finished second in their pool and were scheduled to open single-elimination championship bracket play on Friday morning against Pleasanton, which placed third in Pool C. Division II consists of all Class 4A and all Class 3A big-school teams.

In the Division III tournament for schools Class 3A Division II and smaller, the Palmer Bulldogs finished 1-2 in pool play on Thursday afternoon.

Competing in Pool A, the Bulldogs opened with a 14-13 victory over Flatonia, but dropped their next two games, falling to Daingerfield, 28-12, and to Childress, 20-18. The Bulldogs advanced to the championship bracket on Friday morning as the third-place team and were set to take on Hawley in the first round.

Both the Division II and Division III state championship games were scheduled for noon on Friday.

The Midlothian Panthers, meanwhile, are competing in the Division I bracket this weekend. The Panthers, in the state tourney for the sixth time, were scheduled to face College Station, Conroe Grand Oaks and Wolfforth Frenship in Pool E play on Friday afternoon.

The top two finishers in each pool will play in the Division I championship bracket on Saturday at 8:45 a.m. and the bottom two finishers in each pool will play in the consolation bracket Saturday at 8 a.m.