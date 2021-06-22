Milford hires Wells as football coach, AD

Milford Independent School District has hired former Oakwood assistant Isaac Wells as its new head football coach and athletic director.

Wells brings with him over 30 years of teaching and coaching experience. Most recently he spent eight years as assistant football coach, head track coach and head girls’ basketball coach at Oakwood High School. Wells also coached football and basketball at Calvert High School.

“We are excited to have Coach Wells join the Milford Bulldog Community,” Milford ISD posted on social media. “Coach Wells is an experienced six-man football coach, a well-respected coach in the six-man association and a great role model for our young people.”

The school district recently parted ways with longtime coach Ronny Crumpton, who served 23 total years in two separate stints as head football coach and athletic director in his hometown. Crumpton, the 2019 inaugural Daily Light All-Ellis County Coach of the Year, has a total of 28 years overall as a coach and educator, with other stops in Mullin and Rising Star. He led the Bulldogs to state runner-up trophies in 2013 and 2018 and to a state semifinal finish in 2010.

Wells is the third new head football coach in Ellis County this offseason. Waxahachie hired former Denton Ryan defensive coordinator Shane Tolleson to be the Indians’ new head coach in February, replacing Todd Alexander, who is returning to teaching. In March, Ferris hired former Argyle Liberty Christian head coach Steven Greek to replace Brandon Layne, who left to take over at Redwater in Northeast Texas.