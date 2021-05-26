Crumpton out as Milford coach

After 23 total years in two separate stints as head football coach and athletic director in his hometown of Milford, Ronny Crumpton will not be returning to the home sideline at Horton Field this fall.

Crumpton said Wednesday he has been reassigned by the school’s administration. Crumpton remains under contract but has been receiving offers from other schools and is exploring his options, he said.

“This summer I’ll be old enough for retirement,” Crumpton said. “I’m not sure what I want to do yet … We had some issues as a result of some decisions I made, and as a result they felt like they needed a change.”

Milford ISD posted the job opening over last weekend.

Crumpton, the 2019 inaugural Daily Light All-Ellis County Coach of the Year, has a total of 28 years overall as a coach and educator, with other stops in Mullin and Rising Star. He led the Bulldogs to state runner-up trophies in 2013 and 2018 and to a state semifinal finish in 2010.

Crumpton was still in junior high when Milford won back-to-back six-man state championships in 1979 and 1980. But Crumpton returned to his hometown in 1996, three years after graduating from Tarleton State University, and kept the winning tradition alive, coaching there for nine years before stepping away for two seasons.

Since coming back to his alma mater for his second tour of duty in 2007, Crumpton coached the Bulldogs to 10 or more wins eight times in 14 years. Counting the last two seasons of his first stint, Crumpton’s Bulldogs enjoyed a string of 16 playoff appearances that ended last fall. His 178 career victories include 24 playoff wins.

Three years ago, the six-man Bulldogs marched all the way to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the Class 1A Division I state championship game, where they finished as runner-up to McLean by a score of 100-70. Milford also reached the state game in 2013, losing to Grandfalls-Royalty.

In 2019, Milford conceded the District 11-1A championship to rival Avalon in a 55-54 Week 11 loss and then ended its season in the bi-district round of the playoffs. In a rebuilding 2020 season altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulldogs were 2-6 overall and missed the playoffs on a second-place three-way tiebreaker.

While disappointed in the school administration’s decision to replace him, Crumpton said he is still thankful.

“I have a unique opportunity,” Crumpton said. “Most people are working and trying to raise their kids, and I have an opportunity to retire for a while, because I could always go back — if I want. Not very many people have that opportunity.”

Crumpton’s departure leaves Ennis’ Sam Harrell is the reigning dean of Ellis County head football coaches. Harrell will be entering his 20th year of combined head coaching service at his school this fall, including 16 from 1994-2009 before returning to the Lions for the 2018 campaign. The next-longest serving head football coach is Palmer’s Don Waddle, who will be entering his eighth year this fall.

Milford is the third Ellis County school to change head football coaches this offseason. Waxahachie hired former Denton Ryan defensive coordinator Shane Tolleson to be their new head coach in February, replacing Todd Alexander, who is returning to teaching. In March, Ferris hired former Argyle Liberty Christian head coach Steven Greek to replace Brandon Layne, who left to take over at Redwater in Northeast Texas.