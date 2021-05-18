Football Lions raring to go at spring practice game

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — An enthusiastic crowd was in the stands at Lions Memorial Stadium on Friday afternoon for Ennis’ spring football game, which was open to the public.

The new 2021 season will get underway in early fall, but until then, faithful fans will have to be content by just counting down the days until their team sets its sights once again on winning its district and going even further in the playoffs in the coming season.

The Lions had enough athletes at the scrimmage to field a first and second string offense, as well as first and second string defensive units.

The supposed starters were in white and the defense wore maroon. The starting prospective quarterback (and his backup) were in red shirts so as to differentiate themselves from the other players.

Head coach Sam Harrell will be losing 30 seniors off his squad due to graduation, but remains hopeful that he has enough depth to fill in the gaps by the time school starts in August.