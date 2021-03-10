Ferris hires Greek as coach, AD

Ferris has hired former Argyle Liberty Christian head coach Steven Greek as its new head football coach and athletic director.

Greek was hired during a special meeting of the Ferris ISD board of trustees on Tuesday night. He will begin his duties at the school the week of March 22-26.

At Liberty Christian, Greek was head coach for three seasons and led the Warriors to the TAPPS Division I state semifinals in 2018. Before that, Greek served as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator at Plano Prestonwood Christian, which won four TAPPS Division I championships during Greek’s 9 ½ years there.

“We are blessed to add such a special individual with Coach Greek’s talent, unwavering integrity, and record of success to our leadership team,” Ferris ISD superintendent James Hartman said in a statement. “He is a man of character and his commitment to all male and female sports programs will be evident through his passion, visibility, and engagement with our student-athletes.

“Coach Greek also possesses a creative offensive mind and will bring an exciting style of football to our program that kids will love and Yellowjacket Nation will enjoy watching and supporting.”

Steven Greek and his wife, Daisy, have been married for more than 23 years. Their oldest son, Daniel, is a freshman quarterback at Mississippi State. Their middle son, Nathan, is a 6-foot-5, 240-pound sophomore quarterback and defensive end who is ranked as one of the top 2023 prospects in the state of Texas. Their youngest son, Joshua, is a seventh-grader who enjoys sports, video games, music and friends.

“What has been impressive to us as a family has been meeting the people of Ferris,” Greek said. “The teachers, coaches, band directors, performing arts leaders, counselors, principals, facilities and maintenance team, even police officers and restaurant owners. It truly is a community very similar to the one my wife and I grew up in.

“We have been so impressed with the kids’ work ethic, attitudes, and pride they have for their school and their community. Ferris has a rich tradition and it’s always the people who make a place special. We are excited to join the Ferris family soon.”

Ferris is the second Ellis County high school to change head coaches so far this offseason, and also the second to reach into the Denton County ranks for its new hire. Waxahachie last month hired Shane Tolleson, formerly the defensive coordinator at 5A Division I state champion Denton Ryan, as its head coach.

Greek is a graduate of Rio Hondo High School and of Texas A&M-Kingsville, where he originally signed a scholarship to play quarterback but switched to basketball. Among the coaches he played for was current Texas A&M head basketball coach Buzz Williams.

Greek replaces Brandon Layne, who was hired Feb. 4 as the new head coach and AD at Class 3A Redwater, near Texarkana. Last season, the Jackets finished 5-5 and placed third in District 5-4A (Division II), losing to Sunnyvale in the bi-district round, 38-14.

The team’s best season under Layne was in 2018, when the Jackets finished 6-4 and were district runners-up. Although Ferris made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons under Layne, the team was unable to advance past the bi-district round.