Ennis' Castillo accepts Creekview job

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — Offensive coordinator Tony Castillo, an eight-year veteran coach for the Ennis Lions football team, has recently claimed the position as head coach for Creekview High School in the 2021 fall season, as part of the Carrollton – Farmers Branch I.S.D.

After completing his coaching and Spanish teaching assignment at the end of the Ennis school year, Castillo will be taking the helm of the Creekview Mustangs 5A football program, as a first-time head coach and athletic coordinator. He has served in various other coaching positions in his football career, which has spanned over 22 years, and all of them at the high school level.

Castillo says, “I am excited about the chance for me to finally become a head coach. My main goal is to build a winning culture at Creekview High School, and particularly in guiding their football program to new heights. I also want to create a great working relationship with my athletes to ultimately enhance their lives as they learn how to become valuable people in their community.”

Ennis’ head coach Sam Harrell enjoyed working with Castillo, from 2006-2010 for 5 years, and then Harrell had to break-away from football for several years because of a serious medical condition.

Castillo relays, “I came back to join Harrell for my second time, serving EHS again from 2018 to the present – making it a total of 8 years with the Lions’ winning football program.”

Defensive Coach Paul Willingham says, "Creekview is getting a great coach and a great man!"

Harrell shares, "We hate to lose Tony because he's such an excellent coach and teacher. Our entire school will miss him, but we are excited for him and his family. It's an awesome opportunity for him, and we wish him the very best!"

When asked what are some of the things Castillo has learned under the leadership of Harrell, he answers, “Sam Harrell always says to take care of the little things and everything else will fall into place. Keep it simple – and build good working relationships with your athletes, parents, administration, and the entire community. Finally, the coaches have to be the right fit for your players, and then you have to make adjustments to put your athletes in a position to be successful.”

In closing, Castillo says, “I would like to thank Ennis I.S.D. for letting me be part of such an amazing family culture in Ennis. Also, I would like to thank the athletes, students, and parents for letting me be a part of their lives. And lastly, I would like to thank the coaching staff at Ennis High School, for being the best coaching staff in the State of Texas. I love the way they have taken care of me and how we always treat each other.”