Locals on TSWA all-state football teams

Daily Light report

The Texas Sports Writers Association has announced its all-state football teams for the 2020 season, and a number of Ellis County student-athletes are among the honorees from all across the state.

The Ennis Lions received four honorable mentions on the Class 5A all-state team: quarterback Collin Drake, offensive tackle Dorian Strawn, defensive lineman Jarveon Williams and linebacker Payton Chapman. All four are seniors.

The four were among the leaders of a Lions team that spent the entire regular season ranked No. 1 in Class 5A Division II.

Red Oak senior wide receiver Raymond Gay was also named honorable-mention all-state on the Class 5A team. Gay was a key part of the Hawks' historic run to the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals in January.

In Class 4A, Midlothian Heritage senior offensive guard Carson Walker was voted to the TSWA’s all-state third team. HHS defensive end D’Angelo Freeman and linebacker Noah Gray, both seniors, were honorable-mention all-state.

In Class 2A, the Italy Gladiators had four honorees. Junior running back Jaiden Barr was voted second-team all-state by the TSWA, while senior guard Rocklin Ginnett, senior defensive lineman Jacob Kimmons and senior placekicker Jesus Luna were voted honorable mention all-state.