Red Oak QB enrolls in Tenn. high school

Joseph Hoyt

The Dallas Morning News

Two years ago, quarterback Chris Parson made his first high school start in the 6A Div. I state championship game as a freshman at Duncanville.

Next year, he’ll be chasing another state championship appearance, but in another state.

Parson — a top-100 recruit in the nation in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports — has enrolled at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., he and Ravenwood head coach Will Hester confirmed to The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday.

Hester said Parson and his family moved to town a couple weeks ago. So far the team has only been allowed to workout and not throw the ball around, “but [Parson] is working hard in the weight room and we are looking forward to him competing to be the QB of the Raptors,” Hester told The News.

Parson transferred from Duncanville to Red Oak last year. In his sophomore season he split time with incumbent quarterback, senior Josh Ervin. Parson completed 39 of 70 passes for 541 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games. He was also the team’s third leading rusher, finishing the season with 63 carries for 488 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Parson opened eyes early in his high school career as a backup at Duncanville. While he was a freshman, Parson backed up Ja’Quinden Jackson, formerly at Texas and now at Utah. Duncanville was dominant, which meant Parson would appear late in games for the Panthers.

Parson then appeared on the state’s biggest stage when he started in the 6A Div. I state championship game against Galena Park North Shore. Parson had a touchdown run among other impressive plays, but ultimately Duncanville lost 31-17.

After the game, The News saw multiple North Shore players went up to Parson and told him that he was going to be great.

College coaches and recruiting experts think so, as well. Parson, a 6-foot quarterback, has eight reported scholarship offers, including ones from Iowa, TCU and Virginia Tech. He’s currently rated as the No. 3 dual-threat QB prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports, and the No. 91 overall recruit in the country.