Earned recognition: 13 Indians receive 11-6A all-district nods

The Waxahachie Indians achieved their first-ever postseason appearance at the Class 6A level this fall and winter in a 2020 season that was profoundly altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indians were richly rewarded for their performance by fellow coaches in District 11-6A (aka the District of Doom), with 13 total players selected. But it took until the final district team ended its season in the state finals before the results could be announced.

On Saturday, following Cedar Hill’s 51-14 loss to Katy in the 6A Region II championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Indians’ postseason accolades were quickly released.

The Indians (5-5) notched one superlative, as versatile senior Brandon Hawkins Jr. was named the District 11-6A Utility Player of the Year.

In midseason, Hawkins was moved from slot receiver to quarterback because of injuries to other players at that position, and led the Indians to four district wins in a row, most importantly a 21-7 win over Mansfield on Nov. 13 that clinched a playoff berth. The Tribe validated their berth with three more victories to close out district play.

Hawkins emerged as a junior with about 1,200 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns in 2019, and was a first-team all-district selection.

The first-team choices for WHS came entirely on defense and special teams. Junior defensive tackle DeMarcus Becks, senior defensive end Jh’Marques Head, senior linebacker Jace Robinson and senior safety Quincy Johnson all earned first-team honors on defense.

Senior kicker Clyde Melick was voted first team, and senior returner Preston Hodge was a first-team selection as well.

Hodge was a second-team selection at cornerback for the Tribe as well. Other second-team selections from WHS were senior running back Shawn Cherry, junior tight end Josheph Lankford and senior offensive tackle Dylan Vencill.

Honorable mentions went to senior H-back Antoni Thomas, senior offensive guard Alex Delgado and senior cornerback Xavien Thompson.

The football Indians will be under new management in 2021 after head coach Todd Alexander announced he was stepping down after three seasons to return to the classroom at WHS. A search for a new head coach is underway.