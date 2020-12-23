11-1A (I) football All-District
The 2020 all-District 11-1A (Division I) football team, as voted by district coaches
Offensive MVP — Koby Clinkscales, Sr., Blum.
Defensive MVP — Koby Clinkscales, Sr., Blum.
Newcomer of the Year — Armando Dehoyos, Soph., Blum.
Six-Man Coach of the Year — Cooper Thornhill and Blum Coaching Staff.
First team
Offense
Tight Ends — Donteh Williams, Soph., Milford; Jessy Morones, Jr., Avalon.
Wide Receivers — Noe Hernandez, Jr., Avalon; Kollin Howard, Sr., Covington.
Center — Braeden Horn, Sr., Blum; Jordan Essary, Soph., Milford.
Spread Center — Bryan Faber, Sr., Avalon.
Quarterback — Trey Bullard, Sr., Blum.
Running Backs — Kolton Kennedy, Sr., Covington; KaCharo Cook, Jr., Milford.
Fullback — Armondo DeHoyos, Soph., Blum; Bubba Casillas, Sr., Covington.
Spreadback — Erick Padron, Fr., Avalon.
Utility Back — Ivan Ross, Sr., Blum; Tristan Smith, Sr., Avalon.
Kicker — Caleb Bratcher, Soph., Blum.
Special Teams Player — Prestyn Turbeville, Sr., Avalon.
Defense
Noseguard — Jordan Essary, Soph., Milford.
Defensive Linemen — Jessy Morones, Jr., Avalon; Braeden Horn, Sr., Blum; Kollin Howard, Sr., Covington.
Linebackers — Gavin Lee, Jr., Covington; KaCharo Cook, Jr., Milford.
Cornerbacks — Armondo DeHoyos, Soph., Blum; Tristan Smith, Sr., Avalon.
Safeties — Trey Bullard, Sr., Blum; Kolton Kennedy, Sr., Covington.
Utility Player — Bubba Casillas, Sr., Covington.
Punter — Erick Padron, Fr., Avalon.
Second team
Offense
Tight Ends — Tucker Willingham, Jr., Blum; Hayden Burt, Jr., Covington; Devon Castillo, Sr., Milford.
Wide Receivers — Jake Ozymy, Fr., Avalon; Andres Rodriguez, Sr., Avalon.
Center — Trey Montgomery, Fr., Bynum.
Spread Center — Cutter Tiwater, Sr., Covington.
Quarterback — Austin Brown, Jr., Covington.
Running Backs — Matthew Lara, Fr., Milford; Colby Ornelas, Soph., Avalon.
Fullback — Skylar Briscoe, Soph., Bynum.
Spreadback — Gavin Lee, Jr., Covington.
Utility Back — Oscar Aguillar-Morales, Soph., Milford.
Kicker — Kollin Howard, Sr., Covington.
Special Teams Player — Dakota Saunders, Sr., Blum.
Defense
Noseguard — Skylar Briscoe, Soph., Bynum.
Defensive Linemen — Bryan Faber, Sr., Avalon; Hunter Rodriguez, Sr., Blum; Hayden Burt, Jr., Covington; Oscar Aguillar, Soph., Milford.
Linebackers — Jayden Castro, Fr., Bynum; Andres Rodriguez, Sr., Avalon.
Cornerbacks — Iven Rawls, Sr., Blum; Colby Ornelas, Soph., Avalon.
Safeties — Noe Hernandez, Jr., Avalon; Matthew Lara, Fr., Milford.
Utility Player — Blane Mynarcik, Fr., Bynum.