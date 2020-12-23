11-1A (I) football All-District

Daily Light report

Offensive MVP — Koby Clinkscales, Sr., Blum.

Defensive MVP — Koby Clinkscales, Sr., Blum.

Newcomer of the Year — Armando Dehoyos, Soph., Blum.

Six-Man Coach of the Year — Cooper Thornhill and Blum Coaching Staff.

First team

Offense

Tight Ends — Donteh Williams, Soph., Milford; Jessy Morones, Jr., Avalon.

Wide Receivers — Noe Hernandez, Jr., Avalon; Kollin Howard, Sr., Covington.

Center — Braeden Horn, Sr., Blum; Jordan Essary, Soph., Milford.

Spread Center — Bryan Faber, Sr., Avalon.

Quarterback — Trey Bullard, Sr., Blum.

Running Backs — Kolton Kennedy, Sr., Covington; KaCharo Cook, Jr., Milford.

Fullback — Armondo DeHoyos, Soph., Blum; Bubba Casillas, Sr., Covington.

Spreadback — Erick Padron, Fr., Avalon.

Utility Back — Ivan Ross, Sr., Blum; Tristan Smith, Sr., Avalon.

Kicker — Caleb Bratcher, Soph., Blum.

Special Teams Player — Prestyn Turbeville, Sr., Avalon.

Defense

Noseguard — Jordan Essary, Soph., Milford.

Defensive Linemen — Jessy Morones, Jr., Avalon; Braeden Horn, Sr., Blum; Kollin Howard, Sr., Covington.

Linebackers — Gavin Lee, Jr., Covington; KaCharo Cook, Jr., Milford.

Cornerbacks — Armondo DeHoyos, Soph., Blum; Tristan Smith, Sr., Avalon.

Safeties — Trey Bullard, Sr., Blum; Kolton Kennedy, Sr., Covington.

Utility Player — Bubba Casillas, Sr., Covington.

Punter — Erick Padron, Fr., Avalon.

Second team

Offense

Tight Ends — Tucker Willingham, Jr., Blum; Hayden Burt, Jr., Covington; Devon Castillo, Sr., Milford.

Wide Receivers — Jake Ozymy, Fr., Avalon; Andres Rodriguez, Sr., Avalon.

Center — Trey Montgomery, Fr., Bynum.

Spread Center — Cutter Tiwater, Sr., Covington.

Quarterback — Austin Brown, Jr., Covington.

Running Backs — Matthew Lara, Fr., Milford; Colby Ornelas, Soph., Avalon.

Fullback — Skylar Briscoe, Soph., Bynum.

Spreadback — Gavin Lee, Jr., Covington.

Utility Back — Oscar Aguillar-Morales, Soph., Milford.

Kicker — Kollin Howard, Sr., Covington.

Special Teams Player — Dakota Saunders, Sr., Blum.

Defense

Noseguard — Skylar Briscoe, Soph., Bynum.

Defensive Linemen — Bryan Faber, Sr., Avalon; Hunter Rodriguez, Sr., Blum; Hayden Burt, Jr., Covington; Oscar Aguillar, Soph., Milford.

Linebackers — Jayden Castro, Fr., Bynum; Andres Rodriguez, Sr., Avalon.

Cornerbacks — Iven Rawls, Sr., Blum; Colby Ornelas, Soph., Avalon.

Safeties — Noe Hernandez, Jr., Avalon; Matthew Lara, Fr., Milford.

Utility Player — Blane Mynarcik, Fr., Bynum.