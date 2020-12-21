Timberview too big, too much for Ennis

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

Friday night, Mansfield Timberview was billed as the toughest opponent that the Ennis Lions had faced all year, and both teams looked ready to battle it out at Midlothian ISD Stadium.

And after an outstanding season atop the 5A-2 Region II District 8 Zone B, in which the “Big E” offense averaged over 50 points a game and the defense held teams to 11 points per game, that statement came true. The “T” Wolves were the biggest and the most physical team that Ennis had tangled with so far – and more than likely a team that was bigger than some college teams. THS came out running and did not slow down until the final horn had ended the Lions’ season prematurely, 42-28.

It is always said that of any teams that make the playoffs, that only the ones that win championships will end their season with a victory. The Lions had always appeared to be that team by starting out the preseason as the No.1 ranked team in 5A Division II, and the team kept building and getting better by winning on the weeks that COVID rules allowed them to play. And the teams they had competed against so far had been no match for the unstoppable team from Ennis.

In the first half the game looked like the winner would be the last one to score and then move on in the playoffs.

Timberview drew first blood taking the opening kickoff and drove 70 yards in 10 plays when Deuce Jones plunged in from 1 yard out to score the first of his 4 TD’s for the night. The one-point conversion was added by Caden Obholz who finished the game by going 6 for 6 in extra points.

Ennis then took the kick off and in was a pattern for this year by answering with a 75 yard drive in 6 plays that culminated with a QB Collin Drake to Dee Johnson 38-yard strike for the touchdown and Aguilar’s extra point knotted the game at 7-7.

The Lions defense then stopped Timberview and forced them to punt the ball back to Ennis. This time, Ennis surged ahead by going 71 yards in 10 plays that ended this time with Devion Beasley finding pay dirt from 10 yards out, Hernandez added the PAT this time.

Mansfield came right back when Jones broke a 40-yard run for 6 points, Obholz with the PAT.

The second quarter started with both teams trading punts until the Lions once again had a 70+ yard drive in 13 plays that was punctuated with a Drake 17-yard strike to WR Laylon Spencer, and Aguilar’s kick was good to make the score 21-14 heading into halftime.

Ennis took the second half kickoff but was unable to move the ball and then turned the pigskin over to Timberview. Jones tallied his 3rd TD of the night from 3 yards out and the extra point from Obholz tied the game at 21.

After a Drake interception, the Wolves took the ball 53 yards on 10 plays with Simeon Evans bouncing in from 1 yard out and put Timberview in the lead. Obholz again was deadly with the extra point to make the score 28-21 Mansfield.

Ennis was able to tie the game at 28 all when Drake trotted into the end zone from 1 yard out, but the Wolves closed out the scoring on the night with 2 fourth quarter touchdowns to put the game out of reach.

On the night Timberview rushed the ball 47 times for 326 yards. The Lions could not stop their running attack. Quarterback Simeon Evans was 10 out of 16 for 117 yards with no TD’s or interceptions.

The Lions quarterback Drake was 17 out of 34 for 315 yards and he had 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Drake also led the Lions with 52 yards rushing in 10 carries and 1 TD. Graduating senior wide-out Spencer closed out his high school career with a bang – with 12 receptions for 241 yards and 1 TD.

Ennis finished the year at 9-1 and Timberview moved to 10-1 as they will face the Lucas Lovejoy Leopards (12-0 for the season) on Thursday morning, Christmas Eve, at 11 a.m. at Globe Life Park in Arlington.